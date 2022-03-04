English
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Netflix)
GRTV News - Netflix and CD Projekt Red are taking us back to Night City for another Cyberpunk adaptation

Another Cyberpunk project is coming from Netflix, but what could it be?

"Hello there, welcome back to another GRTV News, I'm Alex, as usual covering the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love. We always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusive reviews, exclusive content, I'm sorry, movie reviews and so much more. But without further ado, today we've got a bit of an exciting development from Netflix Geek Week. Now if you're not sort of in the know about Netflix Geek Week, it's basically a lot of animation news, a lot of stuff that sort of counts as quite geeky, but it usually ends up also being some of their most popular stuff, like Wednesday got a Season 2 first look, we got another look at Squid Game Season 2, so yeah, I'm not sure if those two things, I guess Wednesday qualifies as a bit geeky, but Squid Game is just one of their most successful series of all time. But yeah, stuff like animation, so like gaming adaptations, we saw the Devil May Cry adaptation get confirmed, we saw a Splinter Cell adaptation, we saw Magic the Gathering is still in the works, and we also got confirmation that Netflix and CD Projekt Red are working on another Night City cyberpunk animation thing that's going to happen. Basically, we just got the animation that it's happening, I'm going to try and play the video now, no doubt we'll get interrupted by an ad, that's fine, we love advertising on Gamereactor as it helps pay the bills. But yes, considering the major success of Cyberpunk Edgerunners, this is in no way a surprise that we're getting another cyberpunk anime, and it'll also help pad out the time between now and the cyberpunk sequel, which is going to be ages away, as we're not getting sort of, The Witcher 4 is the next project that we'll see from CD Projekt Red, and then it'll be the cyberpunk sequel, which means we're looking five to ten years away minimum, I would say, generously on that, which is going to be quite disappointing to some, but that's just how the game industry works nowadays unfortunately. And so, we're not sure what this actually is, it could be sort of a second season of Edgerunners even, it could be something like that, it could be some sort of, I don't even think it's been confirmed that it's an animation, it's just an adaptation, so it could be a live action cyberpunk series, which would be really, really interesting, really, really cool to see. But yeah, it's one of the biggest things announced at Geeked Week, especially considering that we didn't know about it beforehand, so we got some trailers as well that weren't announced, and we got some other big announcements, but this is really interesting, because Cyberpunk Edgerunners is one of the things that really revitalised cyberpunk in 2077. The game itself obviously getting updated and getting improved, really, really good for the people who were still playing it, but Edgerunners and it's popularity meant that a lot of people started playing cyberpunk because of it, and they were just glad to see that the game had improved since then. What do you think this cyberpunk adaptation will be? What would you want to see from it? Let me know all that and more, and I'll see you in a little while as I'm going away on holiday for some more GRTV news, but otherwise, goodbye, stay safe, and I'll see you soon."

