GRTV News - Netflix and CD Projekt Red are taking us back to Night City for another Cyberpunk adaptation

Another Cyberpunk project is coming from Netflix, but what could it be?
Netflix Geek Week announced several projects including a second look at Wednesday Season 2 and Squid Game Season 2. Animation and gaming adaptations were featured, including confirmations of Devil May Cry, Splinter Cell, and Magic the Gathering adaptations. Netflix and CD Projekt Red confirmed they are working on another Night City cyberpunk animation project. This follows the major success of Cyberpunk Edgerunners. The cyberpunk sequel from CD Projekt Red is expected to be years away, as The Witcher 4 is their next project. It's unclear whether the new cyberpunk project will be a second season of Edgerunners, a new animation, or potentially a live-action series. Cyberpunk Edgerunners helped revitalize interest in Cyberpunk 2077, bringing players back to the game after it had been improved and updated.