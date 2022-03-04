English
Little Big Adventure: Twinsen's Quest
Revamped and Redesigned (Gamescom) Little Big Adventure: Twinsen's Quest Interview with 2.21's Ben Limare

We caught up developer 2.21's CEO Ben Limare to learn more about the upcoming remake of the popular, classic isometric adventure game.

"Hello everyone, and welcome back to Gamereactor.
As you can tell by this wonderful poster we've got behind us, we're here to talk about Little Big Adventure, Twinsen's Quest."

"Now, this is a remake of a game that I would say people might not be too familiar with these days.
So tell me, why now? Why is the remake coming today?
Yes, it's my favorite question.
So actually, Little Big Adventure, the first one, and the second one, it's my favorite game ever, especially the second one."

"So when I launched my studio, I had a dream.
I said, OK, I want to make a big comeback with Little Big Adventure.
So the dream is to do Little Big Adventure 3.
Everybody, all the fans expect this one."

"But in order to reach this goal, we have to remake the first one and second one, just to show and explain to people how amazing this game is.
So yeah, it's like a childhood dream for me.
Luckily for us, it's like the 30th anniversary."

"So yeah, we are in it.
So I built the studio like three years ago with some of the original creators and some young people to do a mix, to respect the original game, also bring new players."

"And here we are.
And how did you go about cutting that balance between keeping it authentic and original, but also making it feel modern and like it fits in the current era of gaming?
Yeah, it's like a daily question for us."

"So what was important for us when we started the project was to understand what was really the DNA of the game.
So it's exploration, it's talking to NPC, it's a little big adventure.
So you start small and you're helping people."

"And then, of course, you become the hero of the game and you save the planet.
So that's DNA.
Then the core of the gameplay is the magic ball.
And we realized, okay, there's no other game where your main weapon is a magic ball."

"It's kind of a goofy weapon, but actually it's super fun to use.
So we said, okay, let's make it super fun on the magic ball.
Let's keep everything and let's try to make it like our dream.
But still, as we have the original creator with us, we want also to respect what was done before."

"So kind of a mix.
Yeah, it's a difficult challenge.
I hope we manage it.
But yeah, it's super interesting.
The art direction is very different, but it was a choice."

"Try to appeal to also new players and try to make it as big as we can.
But yeah, it's a balance, it's a challenge, and I hope we manage it.
And tell me a little bit more about the art direction then as well because it's kind of got that sort of poly, like a low poly design almost, right?
So tell me a little bit why you went with that direction."

"So actually we tested three art directions.
One, we could say it's close to a remaster.
So like the original game, but just like enhanced.
One very different, very poetic."

"And this one a bit more, some people would say crazy, asymmetrical.
And we talked together with the team, with the original creator, and we chose this one.
So it's from Paulo, a guy from Brazil."

"It was the direction who gave me the most emotion.
I was like, okay.
When I see the concept, I can feel the love of the game.
And Paulo is also like me, a big fan."

"His dream is to do that.
And we can feel in his heart that he's a big fan.
And so the idea was really to also bring a new, let's say, identity to every island.
So in the game, you have 10 islands."

"And in the original game, you had only three different types.
And so now we have 10 different types.
We need to bring also like a difference.
And also to help player in the readability."

"I remember when I was a child, to do the difference between Citadel Island, Principal Island, and Proxima Island, it was very difficult because they looked the same.
So now they look very different."

"So yeah, I think it's a super cool challenge.
I think we are really happy with the art direction.
And we also wanted to bring the game to as many platforms as possible.
So the Switch was really important for us."

"So we didn't want to go to something super needy in terms of resources.
So yeah, it was like that we decided.
And what's something then?
You've said a minute ago that Little Big Adventure, the original, is your all-time favorite."

"Or the second one is your all-time favorite game.
But regardless, you know.
I'm not going to answer that because the fans will kill me if I said I prefer the second one to the first one."

"No, no.
They are both really important to me.
But the first one, I was watching my older brothers play it.
And the second one, I played it myself."

"So it's a bit different.
One is the experience shared with my brothers.
And the other one is my own experience.
So it's kind of different."

"If you ask me, do you prefer your mom or your dad, I can't answer.
Well, with that in mind, and with this remake here, what's something you're really excited for fans to experience?
Something that really plays on your experience of Little Big Adventure and something you're really excited for them to experience now?
Wow, it's a hard question."

"So, of course, the new Magic Ball.
I think it's something super cool.
We made it more easy to use and more powerful in a way.
But one of our biggest challenges, and it's going to be hard to explain to other players, but in the original game, every exterior were divided in scenes, like in cubes."

"And you had four borders, like black borders.
And it was like a mini scene.
And for the new game, we merged all these scenes to make it one island, like an open world."

"And this is a big difference.
It was our biggest challenge, I think.
On Principal Island, which is very big.
It was a big challenge."

"And so, in your dream, in your memory, you thought that the game was in one piece, and the islands were in one piece.
But no, they were divided in small parts."

"And now they are all together.
And it's really amazing.
For me, as a fan, when you discover these islands and you can really go everywhere, you really feel the exploration."

"I think, for me, this is the most exciting part.
And then we also brought some new things.
I can't show it now, but we brought some new things, and I hope that people will love it also."

"And with that in mind, when can players be looking to actually get their hands on Little Big Adventure Twinsen's Quest?
What's the release plan?
What's your platforms?
Give us the full list of everything."

"It's going to be very soon.
So, it's going to be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Switch.
And we have also a retail version for PS5 and Switch."

"And we are targeting end of autumn.
And the demo is available widely?
Not yet.
Not yet.
For now, the demo is only for journalists, and I hope to release it soon for players."

"But for now, it's only for journalists.
Well, for that then, stay tuned to learn more about it.
Little Big Adventure Twinsen's Quest is going to be coming out on basically every platform you could possibly imagine in the autumn."

"We'll stay tuned for a firm release date, but until then, just keep that season in mind.
Otherwise, for more about Little Big Adventure and more about Gamescom, be sure to stay tuned to your local game writer region."

"Take care, everyone."

