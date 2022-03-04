GRTV News - Sony announces a 30th anniversary PlayStation collection

The PS5 console range and its various accessories have been given a 20th century flair.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking about PlayStation again.There has been an announcement last night which is continuing this wave effect that PlayStation seem to have where they do something people love, they do something people hate, they do something people love, they do something people hate."
"It's been like this for the majority of September so far.They killed Concord off, that's the low.Then they released Astro Bot.Then they revealed the PlayStation 5 Pro and everyone went back down again."
"And then they decided to make the announcement we're going to talk about today.And it went back high.And then they made another announcement, well, leak started going around about another announcement.And it sort of dipped again."
"But anyway, let's dive into today's news which is going to be about the 30th anniversary of PlayStation.So yes, Sony celebrates 30 years of PlayStation with limited edition consoles.Only a handful of the consoles, controllers and accessories will be manufactured.So, Sony is getting ready to celebrate the PlayStation's 30th anniversary and is doing so with a collection of PlayStation devices and accessories in the same classic grey shade as the console that started their video game journey in 1994."
"The edition will be very limited so it's first come first served.No more than 12,300 units of the PlayStation 5 Pro model will be available for purchase with each unit engraved with a number that represents the month and date of the first PlayStation console launch.In addition to the Pro, you will also be able to choose between a regular PlayStation 5, PlayStation Portal and controllers."
"You can read more about this on the PlayStation blog and check out all the pictures and these beautiful things below.So, this is, believe it or not, this is just a snippet of what they have.Which is why I'm going to go over here and I'm going to bring up the PlayStation blog article for a change.But yeah, you can see here, this is a PS5 Pro and this is actually an interesting photo I think as well because it shows how big the PlayStation 5 Pro is compared to the PlayStation 5."
"Right, it's like considerably taller.But anyway, we've got the PS5 Pro here, the PS5, that's the all digital one.These are the controllers, one's a DualSense Edge, which I believe is this one here.And then you've got the PlayStation Portal in the middle."
"I think the controllers look really good.The console itself, maybe a little bit bland, personally.Especially for a modern day console, the grey is a bit dated for me.But I like the controllers, I really do."
"But anyway, I want to bring us down to here.So this is the PS5 Pro, the digital one.This shows you the wider accessories they've got, including the disc tray attachment for a PlayStation 5 console.The case of the DualSense Edge version comes in."
"And then the little wireless controller charging port as well.But this is the thing that I love the most.And I really do love this, I think this is such a silly idea, but I think this is exactly what you want from this sort of thing.So, ignoring this stuff, it's this."
"I love it.I love it, they pay homage to the iconic sort of original wired controller connectors for the PlayStation 1 by basically essentially turning a USB-C cable into one.It's so dumb, it's just so unbelievably silly, but I love it."
"I think this is the best part of the entire 30th anniversary announcement, believe it or not.But that being said, it's a weird thing because people are very excited about this collection, this 30th anniversary setup.Because yeah, it's a really interesting, it's a really cool and well-designed collection.But at the same time, it's kind of masking over the fact that the PS5 Pro was announced earlier this week."
"And I don't think it really was a very impressive announcement.So, will this 30th anniversary collection be enough to make people want to buy a PS5 Pro?I think the 30th anniversary PS5 Pro consoles will sell out like hotcakes.And the entire collection will, because it is limited, it's highly limited."
"Like I said, only 12,300 of these things will be made.Each one is going to be engraved as well, so you'll know exactly which of the 12,300 you own.Meaning, yeah, the chances of actually getting your hands on one of these is probably going to be very, very rare and unlikely.But if you do, it's a bit of a collector's piece."
"That being said, it's still, you know, if you buy the PlayStation 5 Pro, it's still a PlayStation 5 Pro you're buying.Which means you're going to have to, you know, hash out like £700 or whatever to be able to snag one.But yeah, this is that constant trend of PlayStation, up and down, up and down, up and down.And while this 30th anniversary thing was a short high, the rumours started coming out as of last night that another PlayStation remaster is on the works."
"And that, judging by what the various insiders around the world are reporting, it seems like it's going to be days gone.So, you know, we got the high, and then we're going down again.So I'm wondering what the next high is going to be for Sony.Perhaps they'll show off a trailer for like Ghost of Tsushima 2 or something like that."
"Just to put us, give it a little bit of good faith again. Who knows?But yeah, been an interesting one, an interesting week for PlayStation fans as a whole.This is the last GRTV News of the week for me, so I'll be back now on Monday for the next one.So until then, I hope you enjoy your Friday, enjoy your weekend."
"And yeah, I'll see you on the other side.Take care, everyone.