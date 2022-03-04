Our first lap with Nacon’s Revosim Pure direct drive base, wheel, and pedals (Gamescom)

We took Nacon's new line-up of sim-racing peripherals for a spin all during our time at Gamescom, to see how they stack up against established and quality products from rival sim-racing gear makers.
"Our first lap with Nacon's, besides the Revolution X Unlimited, their new premium controller for Xbox and PC. Nacon was at Gamescom to unveil their very first foray into sim racing peripherals, and with no less than three products making up a full driving set."
"The new brand is called Revosim by Nacon, and it's been introduced as the Premium Steering Wheel Project by the manufacturer. The RS Pure range includes a direct drive wheelbase, a 30cm steering wheel and a load cell pedalboard. In Cologne, we got to try the three of them together in a racing cockpit set for the occasion, on an asphalt-focused racer, and as we talked with the petrolheads over at KT Racing, the RS Pure 9 Nm DD base, as per its name, is a metal cube housing, a motor capable of 9Nm of direct drive torque for detailed feedback and decent strength compared to the old belt-based systems, while the RS Pure steering wheel provides both a ring with great touch and diameter, and a 12-button pad with an aluminium quick release system in the back for rapid wheel switch, and a 12-button pad with an aluminium quick release system in the back for rapid wheel switch. Finally, the RS Pure pedalboard comes with gas pedal and a 100kg load cell brake, Hall Effect tech for durability and elastomers for direct braking feel. The pedal angle is also adjustable for different genres, and a third clutch pedal can also be added. Nacon will also provide users with a handy Revosim mobile app together with a phone mount for the base, so that sim racers can tweak the different in-wheel settings and presets, or use the phone screen as a native dashboard, without the need to use additional software."
"We'll have a verdict about the strength, durability and feel of these products when we get our hands on the Nacon Revosim Pure for several days and with different games for a full review, but for now the biggest question mark hovers above the estimated retail price for either the separate products or the full set. Nacon are using quality materials and pitched this as a premium package, so we now need to assess where it lands given the competition's wide DD range of all types of products from 5nm to 25nm and above. It is nonetheless a very welcome contender in the sim racing hardware field."