GRTV News - Kingdom Hearts IV will reset the series

"Hello everyone, welcome back to another GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual covering the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, entertainment, technology, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you, GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor Network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, exclusive content and so, so, so much more, but without further ado, let's get to today's news piece, we're talking Kingdom Hearts 4, which surprisingly is sort of, it seems like there's a lot of work going on around it, we've got some new details besides it's announcement which we got earlier this year, but basically series creator Tetsuya Nomura has revealed that basically there's going to be some major changes when it comes to the lore and the plot of Kingdom Hearts 4, so in this upcoming game it seems like it's going to be a bit of a reset for the franchise, that doesn't mean going back to square one, that doesn't mean we're sort of going to be basically just going from Kingdom Hearts 3 as a clean break, but Missing Link and Kingdom Hearts 4 are being made with a stronger focus as Nomura says here on being new titles rather than sequels, I do think of Missing Link and 4 as a reset, I wanted to end it with 3 or rather reset it so I appointed new writers and even made a new logo so that it would be easier for new people to get into it, so Kingdom Hearts, I'm not personally a fan, I'm going to get that right out of the gate because I've seen it played, I've played the second one a little bit, but it's just such a hard series to get into and I think it's one of those that really feels like, so if you look at Square Enix's other massive franchise like Final Fantasy and you sort of say, well Final Fantasy isn't difficult to get into because you can just sort of play any game that you want to within the series, like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth for example, entirely different game from Final Fantasy 16, different setting, different characters, whatever you like of Final Fantasy, of course they have similar gameplay and similar ideas and they're JRPGs in the purest form, but with Kingdom Hearts it's one concurrent storyline that's been running for decades at this point and you have to pay attention to things like the apps that get released, the spin-offs that get released, as Nomura says in the same interview here that he did with Young Jump, he's had to go to YouTube himself to look at plot details to make sure he doesn't forget, that's how you know it's got a bit out of hand in terms of the actual coherency of this plot, but that's going to change soon because when Kingdom Hearts 4 does release it will be seen more as a reset. Nomura also spoke a bit about the series' future and that he does see an end for Kingdom Hearts at some point, whether that end will be very soon or way later down the line, we're not entirely sure yet, but it is coming, Kingdom Hearts has an end that Nomura has planned and Kingdom Hearts 4 will work towards that, so it will have this new game idea but it's not going to necessarily be something that old fans are going to feel like is just a complete whitewashing of what they've seen before. What do you want to see from Kingdom Hearts 4? Are you going to be jumping in with Kingdom Hearts 4 as a new player for the first time with this reset idea? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more G.R.T.V. news, goodbye!"