The apocalypse has never been so brutal (Gamescom) - Exoborne Interview with Sharkmob

We caught up with Brynley Gibson to learn more about the survival extraction shooter, and how the folk at Sharkmob are using weather effects and the environment to up the challenge.

Audio transcription

"We are here in Gamescom 2024 and today we are going to talk about Exoborne, this new extraction shooter where you play in a post-apocalyptic USA with nature forces that are not in your favor. So, Brynley, why did you choose an extraction shooter?
Why did you choose a post-apocalyptic setting when there are so many shooters out there? Each year there are more and more post-apocalyptic games, post-apocalyptic settings. Okay, so first of all, why extraction as a genre? I find it really exciting. It's a release of high-risk, high-reward type of gameplay, constant tension, ups and downs, so we love that form of gameplay and we think there's still plenty to do with this genre. It's relatively new, I mean people have been trying things out and we're trying to explore new things with our kind of world. We have this amazing playground, this destroyed world that you have, giant sinkholes, ravines, mudslides. It becomes a playground for you to kind of move around in and have combat situations in. But also, you mentioned sort of forces of nature, we have this big kind of climate hazards, giant tornadoes, storms, lightning strikes and they also kind of mix things up and make the gameplay very interesting. And it's the same with the apocalyptic setting. I don't know, gamers like it. Lots of people like it. These, you know, top TV shows are out there setting the apocalypse. There's something about it that excites us."

"What we're not looking to do is just survive, we want our players to thrive in this world. From so many possibilities for apocalyptic setting, post-apocalyptic settings like a virus, in The Division for example, you have a virus. Why did you choose this one in particular? What motivated you to choose this one? Okay, so I can quote some of the founders here on this one, because a lot of our founders worked on The Division, which was about a virus as you say, and in that one they destroyed a whole city, so now they decided to destroy the entire world with a climate disaster. And in our games, things have been accelerated, things that would have taken many, many years have happened in a really short moment and just smashed the world to bits. So you say it's like the map you play in, it feels like someone's picked up the whole town and just dropped it down and it's just fallen apart. Regarding the exo-reeks, can you talk a bit about the development process? You told us before that you start with a basic exo-reek and then you can evolve into something better and better. It's kind of like the Mandalorian for example, or something. Were you inspired by the Mandalorian?
Yeah, I think, I mean that Constance of Heroes journey, we've seen it in many games, action-adventure games in the past, right? They start kind of low down and they build up their power on and on. You play in the game Reborn, this is people, only these people can use the exo-reeks. They have an implant on the back of the neck, we can actually, I don't know if you can see it there, on the lady's neck there."

"That allows them to use the exo-reek and even in its standard form, you're fast, you're strong. When you jump out of the dropship at the beginning, you don't need to use a parachute because you're pretty hardcore, you just go boom, land down there. Even in its most basic form, you're super powerful, but then you can start modding and playing with it. We know players have loads of different play styles, some people want to be more tanky, some people want to be a sniper, some people just want to support and we're enabling you to do all those different things by changing the exo-reeks mods and abilities. So some of them are passive things, things that will sort of resist damage in that regard or allow you to carry more items and some of them are more active, that could be a scanner or an offensive item like a grenade."

"Well, Britney, thank you so much, it was nice meeting you and thank you so much for watching, see you in the next video."

