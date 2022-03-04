English
GRTV News - Rumour: First Nintendo Switch 2 images leak out

We've got what appears to be the first images of the Nintendo Switch successor.

Audio transcription

"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual covering the afternoons latest and greatest of everything from gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content and of course so much more, but without further ado, surprise surprise, Alex is talking about the Switch 2 again, but this one is a big one, this one is actually very big because it could be that we've got our first look at the Nintendo Switch 2 via some leaked images from Reset Era, now Alberto has written here, obviously this is a rumour, this is not officially confirmed, Nintendo hasn't given these out themselves, but there are some interesting details, we'll go into those details in a bit because I want to show you the images first, this appears to be the Joycons, this appears to be the sort of back of the console, it seems to be, yeah, comparison between the Switch, the Switch 2 is this one, the Switch 1 is this one, so we can see it looks to be a bigger console, that's just immediately, you know, you can tell that immediately as soon as you get a look at it, it looks here, you know, this isn't a comparison, this just looks like what the Switch 2 will look like, apparently there's two USB ports, one up on the top of the console and one at the bottom of the console, and yeah, another comparison shot here to show that it is wider and it is bigger, if that, obviously the Joycons are here, now, some thoughts on this as we go into, well, we'll do some details first actually, so, you know, these aren't official specs but it seems to have a slightly larger screen as mentioned, it's sort of very similar to the OLED model in its screen, it won't have analogue triggers, which is going to be disappointing for some people because, yeah, that is just going to sound disappointing, Joycons, as you can expect, sort of same power as something like a PS4 Pro or an Xbox One, or Xbox One, or Xbox Series S it seems to be, but yeah, thoughts on this design, I was hoping for something a little more out there, I understand that this is going to help with backwards compatibility, it might even be the case if we look at the Joycons here, that the Switch 1's Joycons could maybe work with the Switch 2 in some capacity, probably you could at least connect them, without sort of, you know, having to buy loads more new Joycons and wirelessly connect them, even if you can't slot them into the side, because the Switch 2 is obviously going to come with its own Joycons, but if you're, say, playing a party game or something like that, you could probably use Switch 1 Joycons, but exciting stuff, again, I kind of was hoping for something a bit more, something a bit more out there, something a bit more that feels like Switch 2 rather than Switch XL, because I think that could hurt Nintendo's chance of selling millions and millions of these consoles, if, say, a parent is looking at buying this, and they go, well, it looks just like the Switch, but bigger, so I'm not really sure what I'm getting out of it, but let me know what you think of this potential Switch 2 leak, we'll be covering this more so, you'd imagine there's going to be some sort of official response from Nintendo soon, if this turns out to be legit, but obviously take it with a pinch of salt, but let me know what you think of this, do you think Nintendo could do more, what do you think they could do with the design of the Switch 2, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye."

