Micromanaging to the Max - Industry Giant 4.0 Gamescom Interview

Start in the 1950s and build your town to be as efficient as possible in this latest simulator from Don VS Dodo and Toplitz Productions.
"Okay, hello everyone. I'm Alex here with Gamereactor. I'm here with Matthijs. We've just checked out Industry Giant 4.0. Now, this is the next step in a sort of beloved management franchise. What can you tell me about the game for maybe new players who might be just looking to get started and old fans who are going to be coming back to this franchise for this game? Yeah, so I mean we obviously try to incorporate anything that the old games had, so all the management, all the micromanagement. You're still providing goods to a city, but we also try to onboard new players with like easy UI and accessibility. So yeah, but you're managing a big company that's producing goods, transporting it and selling it to a city and yeah, make lots of money in it. And so something you have is sort of almost like a genre first, it feels, is the difference in production lines. You can change what your building produces, there's different assets. How does that help out the town and how is this going to sort of refresh the game for players?Yeah, so we specifically decided to allow for more production lines than one to be produced in a single industry, because we didn't feel like it's really cool to have the same assets needed to be placed like several times. So for example, have five farms, one's producing vegetables, one fruit. So yeah, we really wanted to have, give the player the opportunity to micromanage in that as well and have like a sort of production chains being produced in a single industry. Yeah, and also just not to have the same asset over and placed over and over again. So yeah. And technology will advance in this game as well as you go through the course of the game. As you said, it's 1950 to 2020. What changes can players expect to see over the course of that time period? Yeah, so obviously the vehicles are going to change. Trucks, trains, the ships are slightly going to be changed and then the town changes. So the town buildings will have a different look according to the eras. The demand of the city changes. We'll have new products being introduced like computers in the late 70s to 80s. So yeah, there's just some change going on and yeah, it will just feel differently for the player. Will that allow for sort of greater control because as you improve maybe your buildings, as you said to me before, the larger say a supermarket is, the more zones it will control. So is that going to allow for better control for players as time goes on? Yes, definitely. And also we want to try that, I mean, there was a change in real life from in the 50s. There were like very small shops and very diverse and all over the place. And I mean, nowadays when you have the big Amazon shipping centers, there's just one big, yeah, basically logistics center and that's shipping to like three or four cities."
"And we also want to try to incorporate that into the game. So that's when the bigger shops come out, they have more range and will supply more goods to more people living there. And correct me if I'm wrong, but you guys are going for bigger maps to sort of encompass that this time around as well? Yes, that's actually a feedback we've heard a lot already. So the first maps we were showing will get at least four times as big as them and we're trying to push it as far as possible obviously. What systems do you sort of use to keep the town sort of running? I can see in the background almost like the size of ants. You can see the cars, you can see everything running about in this town autonomously. What sort of systems does that take and is it sort of like really complex to keep it going? It's really complex actually, yeah. But yeah, I mean, we've developed like a great algorithm that really does all the city building. We managed to make it that the roads are not like 90 degrees all the times. We really have adjusting to the terrain and all of that stuff. Yeah, I mean, as a player you will just have to make sure that you have enough shops and supply the city so they're all happy and that the city can grow. Brilliant. Matthijs, I've just got one more question for you. When can people see more of Industry Giant 4.0 and what can they see it on? So, I mean, you can chime into the open beta, basically open play test right away. It's starting actually today, so on Friday. And the early access launch will be 24th of October, so this year. And yeah, we will keep you updated and posted with new stuff as we go along until the release and yeah, we all enjoy the game. Perfect, Matthijs. Thank you so much for your time."