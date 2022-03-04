GRTV News - Respawn is currently working on the third and final Star Wars Jedi game

There's no mention yet on when we might see it arrive.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're gonna be talking about Star Wars Jedi. Now this is obviously a series that we knew or we kind of expected another game to be coming. Star Wars likes to exist in the sort of rule of threes and trilogies and we've had two Star Wars Jedi games both Fallen Order and then Survivor most recently. I mean we're kind of expecting especially with the way that Survivor ended for a third game to be on its way at some point. Now that is in development right Respawn has gone out and said that they are currently in the process of developing Star Wars Jedi working title we don't have the full title yet and they've also revealed a few different bits of information in regards to the series as a whole so let's dive on in and take a look. So yes EA confirms a third Star Wars Jedi title is in development over 40 million players have enjoyed Cal Kestis' adventures. So although most people probably suspected that this was the case it's always nice to have confirmation and Electronic Arts provided just such a confirmation on Tuesday night when they revealed that a third and final game in the Star Wars Jedi series is in the making. Here's what EA Entertainment and technology boss Laura Miele said. Respawn is working hard to bring the final chapter of this thrilling story to players. Unfortunately the creator of the first two games Stig Asmussen is no longer with Respawn but we're keeping our fingers crossed that he still had time to talk to his old colleagues about how he wanted the story to end. The fact that there will be a third game is not surprising. Miele also told us how Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi Survivor have performed and she adds over 40 million Star Wars fans have connected with Cal Kestis' and hit up with Cal Kestis' story and his arc of becoming a powerful Jedi. We are of course looking forward to finishing Cal Kestis' story and remind you that this week the game was also released for PS4 and Xbox One something we recently reported about. Is there anything in particular you're hoping for in part three? So yes part three of this trilogy is on its way it's supposed to be the sort of concluding part of it so yeah the final chapter is Laura Miele said so as for what will happen to Cal Kestis in this story obviously he doesn't necessarily show up in any other Star Wars production yet. Grant is a new character but it could it could basically foreshadow that he won't make it through the trilogy but yeah we'll have to find out soon. This game is in development it's a big triple-a title meaning it's gonna be years away let's say that it takes respawn or let's say they've been doing it if Survivor came out in sort of 2022-ish I think it was let's say they started work probably around that time as well maybe it could be a five-year development cycle because big games like this take a long time to make we could be looking at this game coming out in 2027 maybe beyond maybe if they're ahead of it a little bit earlier I would be so I would be surprised though I think this is a this is a game that we're gonna be seeing probably the end of this current console generation potentially even set up and and positioned as as one of the new or first games of the next console generation but again none of this is confirmed this is all just speculation so we'll have to wait and see either way though we know it's coming we don't know when it's coming don't hold your breath on it coming because it's gonna be a while out but either way yeah if you're looking for more Star Wars Jedi content you will eventually be able to get there but yeah this is all the time that I have on this episode of GRTV News and I'll be back now tomorrow so stay tuned for that and otherwise yeah hope you enjoy your Wednesday and I'll see you all on the other side."
