PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Xbox Controller - An exclusive, closer look at its different features

Akio Strasser from PowerA walked us through the flashy new features of their top-of-the-line controller, now also for Xbox and PC. This was filmed at Gamescom but we couldn't show it to you until now!
"Alright, we are at Gamescom 2024, I'm here with Akio, I'm learning about the new PowerA products and you know, when you're seeing this, it means that we can talk about your new Xbox controllers so thank you for joining us once again, Akio, can you tell us about these new guys?Thank you very much, so I'm really excited to announce our brand new next generation line of Fusion accessories for Xbox we're really happy to unveil that we now have our first ever wireless Fusion Pro wireless controller for Xbox Series X and S and also works with PC, this is one of the most exciting controllers that we've launched to date some of the first things that you're going to notice on this controller is the very sleek smooth black design of the faceplate here you're also going to notice a patent pending feature that we have that makes it really easy to adjust the height of the analog sticks so what we're calling the quick twist analog sticks, all you need to do is give it a twist, you don't have to mess with taking the controller apart finding your analog sticks anywhere, if you want to adjust the height, it'll adjust to three different heights and then it'll go back down to default, and so this is perfect for somebody, let's say you want to play a first person shooter Spoiler alert! Oh, yeah, yeah, we're not going to tell you about that part yet but you can adjust the height of the thumbsticks the other great thing about these thumbsticks is they are Hall-Effects thumbsticks so they will mitigate a lot of the stick drift that you're seeing now but we also put Hall-Effects sensors in the triggers as well so it's loaded with features on the back of the controller we will have the four advanced gaming buttons, these are mappable buttons they're very easy to program, you don't need an app to program them, you can just do it on the fly we have the three-step trigger locks here and there will be an app that ships with this controller as well that enables you to adjust the dead zones for the triggers it has several other features, we'll talk about that in the future once it comes closer to launch but it is loaded with features now one of the really cool things that I want to share with you guys is what we're calling the Lumetra Ghost Lighting System so let me show you now what we've done is created a controller that has some very unique etching inside of the faceplate enabling us to create this really unique design and a really unique color pattern that gives you tons of color combinations that you're able to program in there right now it's in rainbow mode and you can see it cycling in different colors now there's several options, you can also make it a solid mode so you can program in whatever colors you want into the four zones now if I do it again, this is what it looks like without the lights off you cannot see the etching, I mean you can't see any etching there, it's very smooth but what this is, it's now in reactive mode so if I press any of these buttons, you're going to see a wave of color emit from the faceplate and then what happens is if I press it again, it becomes a zone so instead of it going to a wave, you can now program in colors to specific zones and it'll react when you hit a button this is a Fusion Pro Wireless Controller?this is, this is our Fusion Pro Wireless Controller Fusion is our higher-end brand we're really going after a gamer that wants a lot of value but wants to perform at a higher level and it comes with a case as well?it does, so it comes packed with a lot of accessories this is a hard shell case and the controller easily fits inside it keeps it protected, keeps the dust off of it there's a slot in there that takes the cable so there's a 10-foot braided USB cable in there that you can use for charging or you can play in wired mode and again, you can use it on a PC as well so oftentimes people might want to play in wired mode maybe they're going to be in a tournament, they don't want to have to worry about charging it so it's a great accessory to go with the controller also, it comes with a charging stand here it comes included?it does come included so you can simply just attach it to the charging stand it's magnetic so it quickly clips to the charger you can have it display in rainbow mode if you like you can turn off the light if you prefer that but it is a magnetic connection so this puck does attach to the charging stand or you can detach it if you just want to lay it on the table and charge you can do that or you can obviously charge it in wired mode if you prefer to do that so there's a lot of flexibility there's a lot of value with this and again, we're really excited to announce our first Fusion wireless controller for Xbox okay, and how, when, for how much can we get our hands on the Pro?so this product is going to be launching this fall and it's going to retail for €169 everything included?everything is included alright, thank you so much for your time thank you"