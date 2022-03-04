English
Follow us
Gamereactor
Videos
HQ

dbrand Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Real Tan Leather Skin (Quick Look) - Better With Age

This skin for Samsung's latest foldable is made for real, pure leather that hasn't been chemically-treated or stamped, and that will get better and improve with age.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.
It's dbrand time but this time it's a little bit different because we are at the threshold of new skin launches by dbrand to some of the onslaught of phones that have been coming out and will continue to come out over the next week and perhaps the next month."

"And one of the phones that came out not too long ago was the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
We already covered it in a separate video and we like it despite the fact that Samsung still remains very iterative and very conservative in the way that they improve the fold line every year."

"And that is, in some aspects, a little bit disappointing because it seemed like at the very beginning that they were really going to push the envelope with these form factors.
But if there's one thing that I don't know if you see the same way that I do, and it's something that has been mentioned by one of the best tech YouTubers in the world, Mr."

"Mobile, a couple of times, is that what the folding phone also invokes is the, well the idea of a book or perhaps a Moleskine.
A lot of people really enjoy using foldables to complete a book style illusion of basically using it as an Amazon Kindle because they have to use it, they have to open it like opening a book."

"And what could help better to establish that illusion than real leather on the back?
And this is the real leather skin that dbrand is launching for the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
And as always, and I've said this a couple of times because I've also had their real leather skins on my laptops for some years now, now this is not, this is not faked in any way and in the best way possible."

"There's no textured stamping by dbrand, there's no chemical treatment, it's 100% authentic full grain leather and it's uncorrected as well, meaning that small blemishes that is part of the leather process makes it to the final product.
You can see this little line here basically, that's just part of the, well the idea of this particular piece of leather that has been gifted to me."

"And furthermore, it will continue to gain extra personality and uniqueness through the patina process.
It will blemish, it will scuff, it will discolor like real leather will and that's because it is real leather and I think that's really, really cool."

"And it's such a nice way to add personality and warmth, particularly to something like the Z Fold 6, which is nice, I like it, I like the squared off stancings or the industrial design.
But it's borderline being cold and too subtle to have any personality on its own."

"If there's one thing that I'm not sure about, it's because the way that Samsung has designed the camera module up here.
Now what dbrand has done, which I think is very smart, is to give this, like as much of the back plate of the phone, a leather treatment as they can."

"They've designed these little rings which go on top of each of the three camera modules.
Now I'm sure that if you asked dbrand, they would have wanted to skin this little island here around the lenses instead of the lenses themselves.
But the amount of spacing that is in between each lens is so thin that I'm just not sure that you could make a leather piece which would stick on there and look good."

"But I think this is the best second option that they could have come up with and I think it just immediately looks so much better.
I would even urge Samsung to just ship them like this.
And for instance, OnePlus have done just that with like a fake leather back plate for their OnePlus Open."

"And it's also something that's been replicated by other manufacturers in the space that seem to be more popular now, to abandon the idea of just a basic frosted glass back because it just doesn't have the amount of personality that you want out of a modern foldable.
This is really cool."

"So go to dbrand's website.
They have a whole host of skins coming out now.
That also includes the brand new Pixel series, which also includes the Pixel Fold, which we'll show you very shortly."

"Thank you so much for watching.
See you on the next one."

Hardware

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin - Official Trailer

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin - Official Trailer
Wolf King - Official Announcement

Wolf King - Official Announcement
Castlevania: Nocturne - Season 2 - Date Announcement Trailer

Castlevania: Nocturne - Season 2 - Date Announcement Trailer
Twilight of the Gods - Official Trailer

Twilight of the Gods - Official Trailer
Presence - Official Teaser #2

Presence - Official Teaser #2
Salem's Lot - Official Trailer

Salem's Lot - Official Trailer
Dan Da Dan - Official Trailer 3

Dan Da Dan - Official Trailer 3
Venom: The Last Dance - Final Trailer

Venom: The Last Dance - Final Trailer
Lonely Planet - Official Trailer

Lonely Planet - Official Trailer
It's What's Inside - Official Trailer

It's What's Inside - Official Trailer
The Wild Robot - Final Trailer

The Wild Robot - Final Trailer
The Radleys - Official Trailer

The Radleys - Official Trailer
More

Trailers

Frostpunk 2 - Launch Trailer

Frostpunk 2 - Launch Trailer
My Time at Evershine - Reveal Trailer

My Time at Evershine - Reveal Trailer
Beyond Galaxyland - Gameplay Overview Trailer

Beyond Galaxyland - Gameplay Overview Trailer
Overwatch 2 - World of Warcraft Collaboration Trailer

Overwatch 2 - World of Warcraft Collaboration Trailer
Unknown 9 Awakening - Narrative Universe Trailer

Unknown 9 Awakening - Narrative Universe Trailer
Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster - Story Trailer

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster - Story Trailer
Starfield: Shattered Space - Deep Dive

Starfield: Shattered Space - Deep Dive
The Plucky Squire - Launch Trailer

The Plucky Squire - Launch Trailer
Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit - Launch Trailer

Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit - Launch Trailer
Dota 2 - Introducing Kez Trailer

Dota 2 - Introducing Kez Trailer
Astro Bot - Accolades Trailer

Astro Bot - Accolades Trailer
Brawlhalla x Mega Man Crossover Reveal Trailer

Brawlhalla x Mega Man Crossover Reveal Trailer
More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More