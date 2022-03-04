Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (Quick Look) - Built for the Harshest Environments

This smartwatch is is made for those looking to embrace the extraordinary, by featuring 10 ATM water resistance, dual-GPS system, and a personal coach assistant.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Samsung finally launched a new type of product, well they launched the Galaxy Ring, which is of course an entirely new product and an entirely new category, but they also supplemented their smartwatch category with an ultra variant."
"But this ultra watch became very controversial the second it came out and even before it came out because, and I'm sure you can see this already, even though the actual watch face, the panel itself is circular, it sits inside a square watch body and because of that and the orange accents and the trail style bands that came with it and some of the interface elements and even some of the naming schemes that is inside the OS, this drew a lot of comparisons to Apple's Apple Watch Ultra."
"Just to remind you, this is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, they choose the same name.I would say that they've been going back and forth on the name Ultra and Samsung probably used it beforehand in the S series Ultra phones and even there's a tablet as well so I'll give them that."
"But there is some very clear comparisons, particularly these orange accents and button placements and stuff that created an unlucky comparison to Apple's products when these came out.But I would still say that if you really like what Samsung brings to the table, particularly once they moved over to this wear OS flavor of Tizen essentially, then there's a lot of stuff to like here."
"And it is cheaper than an Apple Watch Ultra, I believe it's like 700 euros, very expensive for a smartwatch.But then again, it's also a very functional piece of kit that is meant for people that are very much active and on the go and require their consumer electronics to be hardy and sturdy in a different way."
"So this is a 47mm watch case, you can get it in grey, white or this silver, this is the grey one I think, but there are some chrome accents here.It's obviously rugged, meaning that it's both Bluetooth and 4G for tracking.You get these trail bands, it's a different band system."
"I know, it's so stupid.If you have regular 22 or 24mm lugs for your old Samsung Galaxy watches, you can't use them on the Ultra, you have to buy specific Ultra bands now.But apart from that, this is 10 atmosphere water resistance, it's IP68 dust and water resistant, it supports functionality in between minus 20 degrees and plus 55 degrees and can go, the altimeter can go to a plus of 9,000 meters and has dual GPS functionality in that particular regard."
"It's also equipped with fall detection, return home functions, a big siren and an emergency SOS.It even has satellite uplink and it has around 100 hours of battery life depending on where what kind of modes that you use to save power to get there."
"And obviously it's still a very capable smartwatch, meaning that you get access to the same software, you get access to a really bright display, which rivals Apple Watch Ultra in all aspects basically, both brightness and refresh rate and all of those stuff.You have a 3 nanometer process inside with some AI enhancements, but mainly you get access to the Google Play Store because this is essentially Wear OS."
"So all of the functionality, if you don't like it, can be supplemented by just downloading the apps that you want straight from the app store.But it is basically the ruggedness that makes this the Ultra.And that is the same kind of way that Apple has marketed their Apple Watch Ultra."
"The point is that the way that customers receive Apple products in general is not always the intended one from Apple.In their marketing, they show runners and cyclers and climbers and people are basically just conquering the North Pole or whatever."
"And what people end up doing is that they wear it as a status symbol because they want to show that they have money to spare on an Apple Watch Ultra.This will probably be the same, but I will still say that Samsung has done an admirable job of making sure that this is as functional and as versatile and as rugged as they can make it."
"We'll be fully reviewing it and seeing, putting it through its paces in the best way we can.And we'll give you a full verdict when we're able.Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."