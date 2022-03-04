Overcoming Death (Gamescom) - The First Berserker: Khazan Interview with Neople

We caught up with game director JunHo Lee and CEO Myeongjin Yun to learn all about the upcoming action-RPG, which is set in Nexon's wider DNF universe.
"Now, I'm here with a couple of the guys from Neople to talk about the game that I've just had a chance to actually demo itself a little bit.So, the first question I have for you guys is, where did the idea come for First Berserker?Where did the idea for this game develop from?Khazan is an extremely well-known and important figure in the original Dungeon and Fighter universe."
"He was a great general of the Empire who had achieved so much for the Empire, but gets betrayed and ends up dying.But the whole idea started when we started asking ourselves, what if he survived?And we thought the story that would unfold would be extremely entertaining, and we wanted more people to know about the story and play the game."
"Now, the First Berserker Khazan has an action RPG design to it.How did you go about using that system and developing a game that stands out in quite a, I don't want to say saturated, but quite a popular genre today?At Neople, we are the lover of Dungeon and Fighter universe."
"We've been servicing the game for a really long time, about 20 years, and we believe that we have enough insight to bring to the table with Khazan.What we really wanted to reflect in the game is that fast-paced, thrilling, electrifying actions in the original game, in a form of 3D graphics, and also in a form of first-person view, single-play console package game."
"We also thought about mixing the trend of the genre, and also satisfying with the combination for the console game lovers.So we put a lot of consideration into that, and I guess the effort was put into making the attack and defense definite and very clear for the genre lovers, and also create a battle system that helps the users to challenge the game, take risks, and also feel a sense of achievement."
"Now, the action RPG genre is notoriously known for being quite challenging, and that's something that people go into expecting.What are you doing to develop this game and deliver it in such a way that it is applicable and it's playable and interesting for people of all skill levels, let's say?I guess we started with the development with the thought of having a lot of people on board, even though they don't know or are not familiar with the original Dungeons & Fighters universe."
"So I guess we wanted more people to play and know about the universe, but at the same time, the existing console players, in order to satisfy them, there has to be some challenges, and there has to be an element of achievement."
"And while playing the game in the shoes of Kazan, you'll have difficulties, you'll overcome, and in the end, experience that satisfying revenge.And in order for the users to fully experience this, then a bit of difficulty was a must."
"But at the same time, we have the users who might struggle while playing the game, so we've put a lot of devices for them to enjoy to their liking.For example, we've got skills, weapons, items, level up systems.You can even call a helper in the game."
"So we've put many different contents so that people can enjoy in a different way, in a way they love.So, the first Berserker Kazan is coming out in early 2025.With that in mind, what's one thing that you're really, really excited for players to experience for themselves when they do check out the game next year?Kazan has that difficulty for that challenging element, and we also have devices that complement those challenges."
"But fundamentally, as developers, we want a good action game, we want people to feel that it's a good action game.We want to give them enjoyment, we want to give them good art, and we want Kazan to be a full package that brings good experience to the users."
"So while they play, they can enjoy the challenges it brings, they can enjoy the overall gameplay, but as well as find how Kazan in Dungeon & Fighter Universe story is meaningful, and also feel entertained by the narrative."
"So as a final question then, the first Berserker Kazan is part of a wider universe, a wider IP that you've been developing.Have you got any plans for anything beyond the first Berserker Kazan?Anything lined up that could follow up to this game?We've been servicing the original game for about 20 years, so we obviously have so much content in stock."
"And we are planning some extensions, obviously.But will we make a sequel to Kazan? We don't really know that.But we've got some games in plan, and also different content in a different media form, such as novel."
"So we want the users to use this chance, to use Kazan, to fully immerse themselves in the universe.Well, there you have it.Plenty of ways to expand and to continue exploring this larger universe of interesting stories."
For the time being though, for more on the first Berserker Kazan, it's going to be coming out in early 2025, so stay tuned for that.
