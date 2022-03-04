A FromSoftware-Inspired Metroidvania - Mio: Memories in Orbit Gamescom Interview

We chatted with executive producer Sarah Hourcade about the new metroidvania Mio: Memories in Orbit.
"Hello everyone, I'm Alex here with Gamereactor. I'm here with Sarah who is the executive producer on Mio Memories in Orbit. I checked out the game a couple of days ago now but I still have very very fond memories of it. Sarah what can you tell me about Mio for people who might not be familiar with the game who want to get excited about it? So Mio is a metroidvania in a science fiction universe. It's a quite challenging game but in a very beautiful art style and with classical mechanics from metroidvania experience but with a lot of inspiration from the game from software or Tunic. As you say it is got a difficult experience you had to help me out of the tutorial I'm not ashamed to admit but it has that level of difficulty to it. Do you think that sort of is going to help people feel that sense of achievement similar to something like a FromSoft or a Tunic where they do get through that boss or they get past that difficult bit? Well that's definitely the goal and normally well it was difficult because you tried the tutorials without playing the game that was supposed to lead you to those tutorials and so that's normal but normally we should we we take people a little bit more by hand to reach them to the level lead them to the level of the game. And what sort of like as you said before we've got sort of bosses and we've got different types of environments that we can traverse. Talk me through a little bit about how the gameplay works sort of how do we get through these elements what sort of how do we sort of traverse the map and how will we take on these bosses? Well the game is is created around few checkpoints but a lot of shortcuts to make your way through the game there are a lot of bosses platforming challenges and you have to go through there is one big main pass that you can follow it's normally pretty well indicated and you can follow the story there but there is also I mean I think there's the force of the game which is hidden behind secrets and things like that so you can also try to just get lost and find a lot of secrets a lot of things everywhere. I mean I just stumbled upon a boss myself when I was playing through something that I really like about this game and I'm glad we've got the background here is the art style now you were talking before about inspirations from From Software games a lot of them go for a darker sort of grittier aesthetic to sort of match the fact that you are gonna get beaten up a lot but Mio has a lovely art style could you talk a bit about the inspirations for it the design ideas behind it and why you went for the vibrant look? Well we wanted to create a very big contrast between the fact that the game is difficult but the environment is nostalgic and and very soft actually the music is very soft and everything is here to uplift you when you're finished when you're done it's like and that's that was the goal of the art. I really like the sort of little chunky robots that follow you around with the big smiling faces on they were lovely to see and it is sort of a robotic sci-fi story what can you tell us about sort of the lore and the story of the game? Well you're in this huge vessel that is lost in space for thousands of years and the heart of the vessel is gonna die so your mission is to save him and in order to do that you'll have to find the main characters which are those very big pearl that you can see just behind me and they give you the voice which is essentially the essence and through that when you find all of them you can save the heart and maybe find a new planet if you're very good. I noticed something while I was playing the traversal it almost helps if you get into this sort of rhythm is that something that's intentional by design that it's a slight rhythm between smacking something and jumping and smacking something and glide and sort of ziplining across to an expert. Well there's definitely a rhythm that you have to learn the game is going to be very difficult if you just smash thing without thinking you you have to think about it like jam then slash then jam then slash and find your own your own dance I mean yeah it's a very aerial game the main inspiration for the main character was a ballerina ninja ballerina so this yeah you can see that's in the in the game. You just touched on the main character there what can you tell me about them as a sort of character themselves not just the inspiration but sort of who will we get to know through the course of this game?Well the the game is very not centered around your character the the thing that you will learn that you will discover is the vessel and the vessel is really it's not like the main character but it's definitely something very important and you want to that what we wanted is to create this mystery about what happened there where are the travelers of these vessels how did it how did it get there and how do you get to the next planet? Were there any sort of other works we've talked about sort of from software and Tunic were there any works besides games that may be inspired not only like the visual style but the theming of something like the vessel being the sort of main character ask? Well we talked a lot about Hyperion yeah it's a book that we all loved and it's a big inspiration for the game too also some a lot of art style with butter color rendering and things like that because we don't find this a lot in games so most of the inspiration is not coming from games except a little bit of a because it's very amazing beautiful game yeah pretty much everything I have just in mind there. No worries yeah and that's almost all I've got for you but just one more question Sarah where can people see more about Mio and when can they expect to see it? So the game should be released during 2025 and but the steam page is already there so people can just go there and see it wish list it if they want and I hope they will enjoy the game when it's when it's available. I'm sure they will Sarah thank you so much for your time thank you"