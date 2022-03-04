GRTV News - Sony considering $40 price tag for Marathon

After the Concord flop, Sony might not be changing tactics when it comes to pricing live-service games.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual covering the afternoons latest and greatest from gaming, gear, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you GRTV News and if you like what you see and you want to see more of it you can be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content and of course so much more. But without further ado, let's get stuck into today's news piece and basically we're talking more Sony live service stuff so if you've been living under a rock you won't have heard about Concord but we're not specifically talking Concord today, we're talking Marathon which is the new live service game from Bungie and Sony, it was a game way back when, it's now coming back, no release date for it yet, no release window for it yet, actually I think it might be next year but either way it's believed that Sony and Bungie are considering a $40 price tag for this, now it's worth noting that's the same price as Concord was which flopped absolutely over two weeks but it's also the same price that Helldivers 2 was and proved to be one of the biggest live service successes of the year so sources speaking to the game post believe that Bungie and Sony are considering a $40 price tag for Marathon, while you know this can go well with a premium live service you have to make it worth that investment, you have to have the players need to know that they're going to be wanting to play this right from minute one, with Helldivers that worked because it sort of looked unique and it looked like something you've not seen before, with Concord that didn't work because Overwatch, TF2, they're all out there, all these hero shooters, but luckily for Marathon it's not a hero shooter, it's apparently going to be a class based system so similar to something like Battlefield I can imagine where each class plays really differently but they will also get, unlike Battlefield, they'll also get stuff like special abilities and things that they can use so the core gameplay structure as well is going to be more PvPvE like Escape from Tarkov but with a Bungie twist and feedback is apparently somewhat positive which is okay, it all sounds okay but the thing is that feedback around Concord was probably positive, the biggest test is when it gets set out to the market, now in fairness Concord had a stinker of a beta and that was still free to play but free to play at least puts the idea in players head so they can download the game, play it over a weekend or when they get back from work one night, see if they like it and then you can still flex about those oh one million people tried out this game over the weekend numbers, Concord never had that because presumably about 25,000 people bought it, more so probably bought it when it was announced to be cancelled so that you could keep that relic of the physical game disc because otherwise apparently people's digital copies have been automatically refunded but otherwise yeah we're not speaking fully on Concord but Marathon, it's still a while away so Sony could completely re-change it's strategy but do you think it's going to be worth $40 on release, would you pay $40 for another Sony live service game after the flop of Concord, let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye."