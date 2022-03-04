GRTV News - The Emmy award winners have been revealed

Check out who were the big winners and who missed out on winning an Emmy.
"Hello there, welcome back to another GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual covering the afternoons latest and greatest, whether it's gaming, gear, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews and so so so much more, but without further ado, today we're going over a bit of a strange one, it was the Emmys last night and I thought instead of just sort of going over one particular news piece or one particular winner, Sam here has done a brilliant job of getting all the winners up in front of our very eyes, as we can see it was a really strong showcase for Shogun, I mean you can't see that here actually because I just realised that we're going over the animated series, but outstanding drama series, Shogun, best actress, Shogun, best actor, Shogun, you know we can have a look through here, obviously just pause the video if you want to see any particulars, but yeah Anna Sawai winning for her performance as Mariko, unfortunately I don't think Cosmo Jarvis was up for an award, obviously you can see here outstanding lead actor was Hiroyuki Tsunada and I don't even, I'm not sure if Cosmo was even in the runnings, as he should have been really, considering his John Blackthorne was a standout performance I thought of television for the year, but yeah, The Bear winning again, Ivan Mosbakrak, sort of picking up his second win in a row for The Bear, Lisa Colon-Zayas, I've probably butchered that name, but she won her first Emmy, there's a lot of first Emmys around this time, so The Bear won a lot, Shogun won a lot, Fallout got 16 nominations if we're keeping up with the gaming theme, but only won one award, let's see if we can find that here actually, baby reindeer also won a lot for limited series, I've not yet seen Baby Reindeer, I'm always a bit awkward about stuff like what Baby Reindeer sort of portrays, I can't see Fallout anywhere, I did know that it won one, so let me see if I can control F this, ok Sam's not, either Sam's not covered it or it was in the pre-award ceremony, but yeah, in the pre-award ceremony it also looked really strong for Shogun and it just seems like it has solidified itself as the best television show of the year, obviously there's still more television to come out, stuff like The Penguin is coming out this week and won't be eligible for this year's Emmys because they've already happened, but stuff like The Golden Globes, could see sort of The Penguin maybe pick up some stuff, House of the Dragon as well would be considered in that regard, if you consider House of the Dragon to be one of the better TV shows of the year, that's where we'll likely see it, but yeah, the Emmys sort of covering the first half of 2024 and it's clear that Shogun was a standout winner alongside The Bear, not really very surprising, I can imagine that Shogun will continue to sweep awards and it does feel strange that we are wrapping up the year now, we are coming to an end of 2024 in the next three months or so, and what do you think the best television show of the year so far has been? It doesn't have to be Shogun, it doesn't even have to be on this list, it can be anything at all, but let me know what it is and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye!"