GRTV News - Watch Dogs has finished filming

The film based on Ubisoft's action series has made it to post-production.
Today we're going to be talking a little bit about both the movie industry and the game sector because there's something that's coming that sort of falls into both of them and that is an upcoming movie based on Watch Dogs.
"Now this has been a very sort of maligned product in many ways.We've heard rumours about Ubisoft wanting to turn Watch Dogs into some sort of different entertainment medium for a long, long time.But it never really turned into anything significant until very recently when it got the green light to become a movie and work was put into place to write script and it started filming a few months ago."
"Now the reason we're talking about it again today is because the production is now actually wrapped.So let's dive on in and see what's happened.So yes, Watch Dogs movie has finally finished production.Here's hoping people remember the franchise and turn up to cinemas."
"So after rumours swelled over a decade ago, the live action Watch Dogs film has finally completed shooting just in time for the franchise to be largely out of cultural memory and certainly popularity.The news officially came via Ubisoft's ex-profile where they said this run film underscore rap dot exe Watch Dogs movie MP4 dot dot dot dot dot dot filming complete and we get a little snapshot from behind the scenes of the team on set finishing up the film."
"We're excited for the film and of the world of video games as a whole.Watch Dogs stands out as a title that could actually work as adapted material.Hopefully they can expand on the IP in a meaningful way, not fall into generic hacker heist film territory."
"It needs to meaningfully feel like a Watch Dogs film.There is an element of scepticism here too, due to the fact that the Borderlands film just closed with 31 million dollars box office takings, barely covering its marketing costs, let alone its production budget."
"At the end of the day, here's hoping for the best of the Watch Dogs film, which is directed by Matthew Turi, stars Sophie Wilde, talk to me, Anton Blythe, The Hunger Games, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.Thanks PC Gamer."
"So it is an interesting one.I find this a very compelling thing that Ubisoft are doing by putting their eggs into the basket of getting a Watch Dogs film out there.We've seen as of late that Ubisoft are very, or should we say, Ubisoft's investors are very disappointed by the way that Ubisoft is handling the Watch Dogs franchise."
"There's been a few different reports in regards to, and these are largely rumours, in regards to the way that the Gillymott family are running Ubisoft and the investors wanted to get them out of there, and the investors are thrown around the way that they're using the Watch Dogs franchise, that they're not using it well enough, and the way they're not developing games in a more efficient manner."
"But that being said, Watch Dogs for me has always felt like a Ubisoft franchise that has never really reached proper heights.Watch Dogs is an interesting concept, and I think the first game was decent, the second game was decent, Legion I think went in the wrong direction, and I think that people enjoy Watch Dogs, but I don't think it stands out as a major franchise that people want more of, but again, Ubisoft are very confident about it, that's why we're getting this Watch Dogs film."
"It sits in that weird sort of area where, because it's not a hugely widely known sort of pop cultural phenom, it might draw some people to the cinemas and go, oh look at this new film that's coming out, not knowing that it's necessarily tied to a video game, but at the same time, if the idea of this film is to tap into that sort of pop cultural backstory it has being a video game series, then I think it will struggle because I don't think people are necessarily clamouring for a Watch Dogs film, but we'll see."
"There's no premiere date set just yet, we don't know the exact budget of the film either, we don't know what sort of box office milestone it's going to be aiming to achieve to be classed as a success, but as we do know that information, we'll be sure to keep you posted."
"If I had to guess, I would assume there's a fair bit of, a few different bits of CGI and various different sort of computer effects that they need to work into it, but I wouldn't say that it's going to be a hugely CGI film, so I wouldn't be surprised if we see the Watch Dogs film next year, and maybe a trailer sometime in the spring."
"But again, as we know about that, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated, otherwise I'll be back now for the next GRT News of the Week tomorrow, so thank you for watching and I'll see you all on the next one.Take care, everyone."