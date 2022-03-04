English
GRTV News - Unity is axing its maligned Runtime Fee

It's a big win for Unity developers as the Runtime Fee has finally gone away.

Audio transcription

"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always covering the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology and entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we've got it here for you at GRTV News and at the wider Gamereactor Network as a whole."

"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from.
But without further ado, let's dive into today's news, and it is one to pop the champagne bottles to."

"We've had some very bad news this morning with Annapurna Interactive, sort of its entire team resigning, as Ben covered in today's, this morning's GRTV News, but this afternoon we've got a bit of a lighter vibe as Unity is axing the runtime fee.
If you're not aware, about a year ago, Unity, the game engine company that, you know, bases a lot of its games on, a lot of games are based on Unity, sort of introduced this idea of a runtime fee, essentially punishing developers who made popular games as games that had higher amounts of playtime and higher amounts of player numbers would have to pay a specific fee to Unity for that."

"However, a year down the line, it is being axed, and we've got a fair few statements here from Unity's new boss, Matt Bromberg, essentially summing up the idea that the runtime fee is going to be going away.
It still exists for people who aren't using Unity for gaming, so that's something that's, I guess, important to a few developers, but now we can see that Unity developers who use the game, who use the game engine for specifically making games, they're going to get a lot of an easier time when it comes to not having to deal with that runtime fee."

"So if we look at some of the stuff here, Unity Personal, you can use that entirely for free and even benefit from a revenue ceiling up to $200,000 without paying Unity, which is very nice, and then Unity Pro and Enterprise tiers will get cost hikes, so they are getting price increases, but the idea is to stop that idea, to stop the concept of any developer, whether they're personal or a massive enterprise, using Unity and feel like they're being punished for using Unity."

"Of course, an enterprise can pay more than a solo developer to Unity, which makes sense why those price hikes are going to go, but essentially, Bromberg rounds off by saying that counselling the runtime fee for games and instituting these pricing changes will allow us to continue investing to improve game development for everyone else while also being better partners."

"So, it's not entirely golden, as I say, the enterprise price is going to increase as well as the pro price is going to increase, but the idea is that you won't necessarily be punished for making something that's just popular anymore, which is nice, because the problem with the people I've had for Unity for this past year is that it felt like it wasn't being transparent with the people that it's trying to get to make games using its engine."

"So, we'll see a massive increase in Unity, I don't know, but it might prove to be more popular going forward thanks to this change, which, to be honest, was a year in the making.
The runtime fee proved to be incredibly controversial.
What do you think about this change?
Do you think it's a good idea?
Let me know all that and more, and I'll see you next week for some more GRTV news."

"Goodbye!"

