GRTV News - Astro Bot sales in the UK are lower than expected

But more than enough to dwarf Concord's global sales after just a couple of days.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Astro Bot.Now it came out less than a week ago actually at this point and we're starting to get an idea as to how well the game is selling."
"Now I don't think anyone was necessarily expecting Astro Bot to be sort of like a sales behemoth and to ship 10 million copies in its first couple of weeks.But you know, considering the rave reviews it's gotten, just how much, not even like scored reviews, but just the general impression that people are giving this game across social media and you know throughout around the world, you kind of would have hoped that the game would sell relatively strongly."
"In the UK that so far has not been the case.It's not selling badly, shall we say, but it's not selling like hotcakes.So let's dive on in and take a look.So yes, Astro Bot might have rave reviews, but sales are a third less than Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart."
"In the physical UK charts, Astro Bot hasn't gone off to a tremendous start.So Astro Bot very well could be the game of the year.Team Asobi's platformer has managed to make reviewers feel like children on Christmas morning again throwing a game into their new console and playing in their pyjamas all day."
"Despite rave reviews though, in the UK the game hasn't made waves when it comes to sales.According to GamesIndustry.biz's Christopher Dring, Astro Bot's physical sales in the UK are a third less than Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart.The 2021 game had an existing franchise backing it up and Dring expects Astro Bot to have a longer sales tail, also pointing out that the game sold more copies in the UK than Concord did worldwide."
"Concord just can't stop catching strays.And yeah, this is what Dring said.So Astro Bot's UK sales, physical only so far, aren't huge.Opening week is about a third lower than 2021's Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, but I expect a longer sales tail for Astro."
"It certainly sold more copies in the UK in just two days than Concord sold worldwide.Digital sales aren't included in Dring's estimate as they'll often be released later, so we can't say how popular Astro Bot is for sure, but there is hope it'll sell consistently rather than just having one big boom following launch."
"Now there's a couple of things to take from that.A, we're in a very different sort of games climate in 2024, or nearly at the end of 2024 actually, we're getting on at this point, than we were in 2021.These current gen consoles are halfway through really."
"The PS5 Pro is almost here, so we're getting to the point where I think the whole physical mentality when it comes to games is really a fraction of what it used to be at the start of the generation.And I think the PS5 Pro is a prime example of that because A, it doesn't come with an included disk drive."
"You have to buy one if that's something you want.And I think that paints a very interesting picture as to where the games industry currently is.So I wouldn't be surprised if Astro Bot's digital sales are much higher, but again, we don't have that information."
"So all we can look at right now is the physical sales where it's about, yeah, it's doing about a third as well as Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart did at launch.Now it should also be said as well that Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart did really well at launch.It's a very popular game and also a very well received game as well."
"So it's not exactly an easy comparison really because both games did extremely well in the review cycle and Ratchet & Clank has this massive sort of history behind it, whereas Astro Bot's relatively new.The other thing that you'd have to look at though with this is about Concord because even though Astro Bot is clearly not selling physically as well as many would have hoped it would, the fact that in just two days it sold more copies in the UK alone than I think Concord did worldwide, I think that paints a very interesting picture as to how big of a flop Concord was."
"You know, when a game gets shut down as early as Concord did, you have to assume that it really is a dire, a very, very dire sort of crisis phase and you looked at the game's launch on Steam and it had very few people playing it and I think that this information from Christopher Dring here also sort of affirms that on PlayStation the game wasn't doing much better."
"So very alarming as we continue to unravel and hear further more information about Concord but the key thing to take from this is that yes Astro Bot isn't physically selling as well as Ratchet and Clank with Departed.It probably is selling quite well digitally but we don't have that information yet and well, we can probably assume that Astro Bot's going to have some legs to it, especially considering PlayStation doesn't really have many other things coming out that we know about right now."
"So Astro Bot could potentially be sort of like PlayStation's big game of the year and yeah, you know, they have a new console coming out this year so maybe it'll get a sales boost come November, come the holiday period.But again, as we know more about that I'll be sure to keep you posted and updated but otherwise yeah, this has been all the time that I have on today's episode of GRTV News and I'll be back tomorrow for the last and final one of the week."
