GRTV News - Denis Villeneuve will set up Dune: Messiah so another director can continue the story

It seems like we will get more Dune movies, just not with Villeneuve at the helm.
"Hello and welcome back to another GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual covering the afternoons latest and greatest in gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for movie reviews, gaming reviews, exclusive interviews and so so so much more, today we're talking movies, today we're talking June, today we've got me with a moustache looking suspicious at myself, almost, so yeah, we've got a bit of Alex-ception here, as Denis Vinounov has revealed some more details, he revealed some more details about his work on June Messiah yesterday, where he basically said I'm writing the script, it's going well, you know, he knows how to handle the 12 year jump between the end of the first book and the start of the second, and he's also confirmed in a recent interview with Vanity Fair that this will definitely be his last June project, now I know he said that about June Part 2, or at least he said he was going to do a break from June Part 2 for a while, but his next project will be June Messiah, it's coming out in 2026, he's writing it as I said, and it seems like it's going to potentially set up more movies as well, Denis is not the person to sort of seemingly close the door behind himself as he said to Vanity Fair, I think it would be a good idea for me to make sure that there are seeds in the project if someone wants to do something else afterwards, because they are beautiful books, but I'm not closing the door, I will not do it myself, but it will happen with somebody else, or it could happen with somebody else. So there are five books I believe in Frank Herbert's line of June books, Villeneuve will end his run having only covered two of them, the first two movies cover the massive June books, which itself is split into two parts anyway, and then there's the June Messiah, which as I said, which is a smaller book, it's about 300 pages, and then you've got Children of June, God Emperor of June, and the last one, which the name forgets me. Either way, there's some mad stuff that goes on, there's time jumps, there's more story to tell within the June universe, but perhaps this sort of closes the chapter of Paul's reign I guess, you could say, without spoiling anything. I don't want to go into any spoilers, but there is a sort of definite, every book I would say in the June saga has a definitive end and feels like it could be the end of the entirety of it, which is probably because that was just the sort of way that Herbert published the books at the time. So if another developer is going to take up the Children of June mantle, that could be quite interesting, we'd have to see how it goes, I'm not really sure who you'd get to step in to take over Villeneuve's position, because he is very, very good at adapting these books, and people would probably be a bit hesitant to accept anyone else who was going to adapt them. But yeah, otherwise, let me know what you think about more June movies. Do you want to see more June movies after Messiah? Do you think the whole book series should be adapted? If so, who would you get to adapt it after Denis Villeneuve? And I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye."