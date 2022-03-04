GRTV News - Here is our first look at the PlayStation 5 Pro

The console will debut in November.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. You can probably already guess what we're going to be talking about today. It was the big announcement yesterday, the PS5 Pro. Kind of, in many ways, a bit of an underwhelming announcement. Not that I was expecting a huge deal from it in the first place. Now, I'll get into all of that in a moment. For the time being, let's just dive on in and take a look at this console. So yes, PlayStation 5 Pro to launch this November for an absolute fortune. So the PS5 Pro unveiling broadcast hosted by the legendary Mark Churney just concluded and revealed that Sony's more powerful iteration of its current gaming console will be launching as soon as this November."
"Many suspected that we'd be getting the system before the end of the year, but the big question was surrounding how expensive it would be at debut. It turns out the answer to that question is very expensive. The PS5 Pro will set you back a whopping £699, $699 or €799 when it arrives on November 7th. Why would you want to put that much cash forward for a games console? Because as Churney puts it, it includes the big three, three hardware pillars that enable better performance, better ray tracing and advanced AI capabilities, which combine to make the most powerful console we've ever built and a worthy addition to the PS5 family and a device that is regarded as close to doubling the power of PlayStation 5. I'm not going to bring it up here, but if you do want to read more about the big three over, you can by clicking on that link in the news piece. The wonderful Alberto wrote a much more complex technological piece in regards to those things. Now, essentially, if you have no problem with playing low fidelity games at 60fps or high fidelity games at 30fps, the console won't be the one for you. If you're desperate to play all games at 60fps with ray tracing enabled and more detailed graphics, then the PS5 Pro won't be one to miss when it debuts in a couple of months' time. And there's the reveal trailer. I'm not going to play it, but if you want to watch it, it's there. And otherwise, that's the actual console itself. Basically, just a PS5 with some lines going through the side bit there. And also, no disk drive. There's also this stand here, which is a new stand. It's one that doesn't come included with the console. Meaning, if you want to buy a disk drive, and if you want to buy the stand, you have to put that all on top of the cost of the console itself, which I think adds about another $150, believe it or not. And as well, it is worth saying, because of these lines here, if you did have any of the plates to customise your original PS5, they seemingly will no longer fit. You'll have to get special ones for the PS5 Pro. So, yes. But as I said, or alluded to at the start, I never expected this console to be like a huge innovation and a huge step forward, because I still don't think we've really seen a lot of games actually utilise what these consoles can do at their extent. And I think it's mainly because there's such a huge player base still using PS4 and Xbox One, that developers, we haven't really seen many developers up until very recently leaving behind those last generation consoles. So, all of a sudden we've got this PS5 Pro, and yes, don't get me wrong, it will be nice to play these games using the Fidelity graphics first mode at a smooth and fluid 60fps, and potentially, what we're assuming, to be able to play more games at 120fps. That's all really nice. But is that something that's really worth hashing out £700 and putting it forward to a console that really is a minor improvement to a console that really hasn't been utilised to its full extent anyway in the first place? That's the big question mark. I personally don't think this console is necessary still. I think that it's a huge investment for something that seems minor. But you never know, by the end of the generation, those who didn't upgrade to a PS5 Pro might be really feeling it, you never know. Maybe by the time that GTA 6 eventually debuts and you have a sort of an 18-month period or whatever before the next generation of consoles come out, maybe you'd be wishing that you had that PS5 Pro to be able to handle a game of what we're expecting to be significantly more demanding than some of the things we've seen as of late."
"Regardless, I think it's expensive. If you go back and you adjust the prices or the launch prices of a lot of other PlayStation consoles, the PS5 Pro isn't actually that steep compared to some of them. But what I will say is that it's one of the most expensive PlayStation consoles to date. The real outlier was the PS3, but I think the reason it was an outlier was because it was the first one to include a Blu-ray player baked into it, and at the time that was a very expensive piece of technology. So yeah, the PS3 was really expensive, but then the PS4 was really quite, not cheap, but it was quite cost-friendly, consumer-friendly in the way that it was priced. And the PS4 Pro was the same as well. The PS5 was a bit more expensive again, and this one here feels like a ridiculous amount of money for a console that doesn't really feel like it needs an upgrade in the first place. But yeah, let's know what you think about it. Again, go read all about that technology stuff. I'm not going to talk about it here. I don't think it's that exciting, to be honest. The big three is basically more power, better computing power, advanced ray tracing capabilities, or better ways to incorporate ray tracing into the actual hardware itself, and then AI. Mark Cerny kept throwing around this whole idea of PSSR, which is just an AI system really that, you know, everything's AI these days. The new iPhones got revealed earlier this week. AI is the main thing for them. The big thing at the EFA 2024 has been AI and how they're combating AI and all this stuff. And for PS5 Pro, it's also AI. So go and check out all that stuff. Let us know what you think about it. Will you be picking up a PS5? Are you going out of your way to buy a PlayStation 5 Pro when it debuts on November 7th? Tell us all about it in the comments below, and otherwise I'll be back now tomorrow for the next GRTV News of the Week. Take care, everyone."
"Transcribed by https://otter.ai"