English
Follow us
Gamereactor
Videos
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
HQ

GRTV News - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 won't have campaign early access

Everyone will have access to the same game at the same time when Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches.

Audio transcription

"Hello there, welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual covering the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you, GRTV News and the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, exclusive content, interviews and so so so much more, but without further ado let's get cracking in today's news piece and we're talking Call of Duty Black Ops 6, it feels weird to say that it's coming out next month but Call of Duty always sneaks up on you like that, you always think it's coming out more Christmas time and then in recent years especially within the last 5 or so years it has definitely been coming out sort of a bit more autumnal time and interestingly unlike last year where you could get early access to the campaign if you got one of the more expensive editions of the game and you pre-ordered, in this edition of Call of Duty you were not going to be able to get campaign early access at all, instead you were going to be jumping in with everyone else on the 25th of October, which is an interesting sort of take on it, basically Activision released a statement to Charlie Intel who is a very well known reporter on all things Call of Duty basically saying that the team is fully focused on October 25th, we're excited about all the game has to offer across campaign, multiplayer and zombies, this year we made the decision to ensure the community gets to dig in to any and all game modes that they want at the same time, so we are back to one massive global launch on the moment of October 25th. As such, there is no early access beat this year for Black Ops 6, just the countdown to launch. So, that's an interesting stance on things, you think that Call of Duty would sort of jump on these trends that we've seen within games of pushing that early access launch to say hey, buy the more expensive edition of the game, hey pre-order for an extra fee or get this extra thing so that you can play 4 days before anyone else, you feel like you're part of this exclusive club and in reality, the company doesn't have to do much more, really the developers just have to make sure the game is ready a few days earlier than it is for official launch, but you know, it's not like a pre-order bonus of like a cool figurine or an art book or anything like that where actual production needs to go into it, the edition will just give you early access which is a really easy sort of way to generate that extra money and generate that extra hype around the more expensive editions, but for this year's card, we're not having that, we're just going to be all in, all of us at the same time, apart from people who are reviewing it of course, on the 25th of October which is really really interesting because it'll mean that sort of like campaign spoilers for example won't be getting out ahead of time, people might get a bit mad though because they will have to split their time between multiplayer and campaign which is, you know, when a new card launches a lot of people like to just go straight into multiplayer and really grind that stuff out, or play zombies and they might have wanted to have finished the campaign a few days before so that when the floodgates open, everyone plays at the same time, but that's sort of a lame excuse I think. I don't see why people might be mad about this, but if you are mad about it let me know, if you think it's the right decision let me know and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye!"

GRTV News

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

The Killer's Game - Final Trailer

The Killer's Game - Final Trailer
The Franchise - Official Teaser

The Franchise - Official Teaser
SATURDAY NIGHT - Second Trailer

SATURDAY NIGHT - Second Trailer
The Penguin - Official Promo

The Penguin - Official Promo
Wolf Man | Official Teaser

Wolf Man | Official Teaser
Landman - Official Trailer

Landman - Official Trailer
Paint The Town Blue (from the series Arcane League of Legends)

Paint The Town Blue (from the series Arcane League of Legends)
Mr. McMahon - Official Trailer

Mr. McMahon - Official Trailer
The Diplomat: Season 2 - Official Teaser Trailer

The Diplomat: Season 2 - Official Teaser Trailer
Megalopolis - Official Trailer

Megalopolis - Official Trailer
OFFICIAL TRAILER: Uzumaki | adult swim

OFFICIAL TRAILER: Uzumaki | adult swim
Wicked - Official Trailer 2

Wicked - Official Trailer 2
More

Trailers

Caravan SandWitch - Gameplay trailer

Caravan SandWitch - Gameplay trailer
Carmen Sandiego - Announcement Trailer

Carmen Sandiego - Announcement Trailer
Astro Bot - Play Will Find A Way Live Action Trailer

Astro Bot - Play Will Find A Way Live Action Trailer
Tormenture | Second trailer of the horror adventure | Wishlist now

Tormenture | Second trailer of the horror adventure | Wishlist now
Squirreled Away - Trailer

Squirreled Away - Trailer
Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP - Nintendo Switch boss battle gameplay

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP - Nintendo Switch boss battle gameplay
Slay the Princess - The Pristine Cut - Announcement Trailer

Slay the Princess - The Pristine Cut - Announcement Trailer
Gimmick! 2 - Launch Trailer

Gimmick! 2 - Launch Trailer
Ghostrunner 2 - Endless Moto Mode Launch Trailer

Ghostrunner 2 - Endless Moto Mode Launch Trailer
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - Launch Trailer

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - Launch Trailer
NHL 25 - Deep Dive

NHL 25 - Deep Dive
20th Anniversary In-Game Event Preview | WoWCast

20th Anniversary In-Game Event Preview | WoWCast
More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More