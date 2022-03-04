GRTV News - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 won't have campaign early access

Everyone will have access to the same game at the same time when Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches.
"Hello there, welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual covering the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you, GRTV News and the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, exclusive content, interviews and so so so much more, but without further ado let's get cracking in today's news piece and we're talking Call of Duty Black Ops 6, it feels weird to say that it's coming out next month but Call of Duty always sneaks up on you like that, you always think it's coming out more Christmas time and then in recent years especially within the last 5 or so years it has definitely been coming out sort of a bit more autumnal time and interestingly unlike last year where you could get early access to the campaign if you got one of the more expensive editions of the game and you pre-ordered, in this edition of Call of Duty you were not going to be able to get campaign early access at all, instead you were going to be jumping in with everyone else on the 25th of October, which is an interesting sort of take on it, basically Activision released a statement to Charlie Intel who is a very well known reporter on all things Call of Duty basically saying that the team is fully focused on October 25th, we're excited about all the game has to offer across campaign, multiplayer and zombies, this year we made the decision to ensure the community gets to dig in to any and all game modes that they want at the same time, so we are back to one massive global launch on the moment of October 25th. As such, there is no early access beat this year for Black Ops 6, just the countdown to launch. So, that's an interesting stance on things, you think that Call of Duty would sort of jump on these trends that we've seen within games of pushing that early access launch to say hey, buy the more expensive edition of the game, hey pre-order for an extra fee or get this extra thing so that you can play 4 days before anyone else, you feel like you're part of this exclusive club and in reality, the company doesn't have to do much more, really the developers just have to make sure the game is ready a few days earlier than it is for official launch, but you know, it's not like a pre-order bonus of like a cool figurine or an art book or anything like that where actual production needs to go into it, the edition will just give you early access which is a really easy sort of way to generate that extra money and generate that extra hype around the more expensive editions, but for this year's card, we're not having that, we're just going to be all in, all of us at the same time, apart from people who are reviewing it of course, on the 25th of October which is really really interesting because it'll mean that sort of like campaign spoilers for example won't be getting out ahead of time, people might get a bit mad though because they will have to split their time between multiplayer and campaign which is, you know, when a new card launches a lot of people like to just go straight into multiplayer and really grind that stuff out, or play zombies and they might have wanted to have finished the campaign a few days before so that when the floodgates open, everyone plays at the same time, but that's sort of a lame excuse I think. I don't see why people might be mad about this, but if you are mad about it let me know, if you think it's the right decision let me know and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye!"