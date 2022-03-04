Becoming a Ruler of the Night - Vampire Dynasty Gamescom Interview

If you've ever thought about ruling over your own epic castle as a lord of the night, now you can do just that as we chat with Jakub Sołtysik from Toplitz Productions about Vampire Dynasty.
"Hello everyone, I'm Alex here with Gamereactor. We're checking out Vampire Dynasty. I'm here with Jakub.We are just going to go straight into it. Jakub, what can you tell me about Vampire Dynasty? Why should people be excited about it?Okay, so Vampire Dynasty, should I be picking up the microphone? Is that okay?You can have it if you want to."
"Thank you, that's great. Yeah, the stage is mine then.Okay, so Vampire Dynasty, made by very creative guys at MiHuman Games.Obviously it's a Dynasty game, produced by us, Top Leeds Productions.And it's a very unusual take on the vampire genre, as you would say."
"Basically, you are this crazy vampire guy who was saved by a vampire by being bitten.And now you rise up as the guy who actually has to restore his trust in the people of the village of Sangavia.So, basically it's based on the very Slavic culture and the beliefs of the vampires of the old days.And the MiHuman guys, they dig deep into this old traditional vampire look."
"This is what they want to bring back.So less Twilight style and more like the old Dracula beliefs and all that stuff.So basically, you are a vampire.You have a choice of going around building your dynasty by employing your villagers into your employees, your workers, really."
"So you can basically choose two paths as a vampire.Be a good kind of vampire, which is saving his people, giving them the kiss of eternity, which just makes them work for you.And then you can assign them to different tasks.The building is going to be a big part of the game as well."
"You can build, construct different stuff.You can build huge castles, really.The game really lets you explore the building and constructing, picking up the materials, gathering resources, and then assigning your employees to different, to alchemist tables, to different stations as well."
"Obviously, they're all vampires, so you have to make sure that they sleep in the coffins, they survive through the day.And that's one big part of the game, right?The resource management, managing your people.Obviously, you have to take care of them because there's vampire hunters that are going to be hunting you as well, right?So you have to defend the village from vampire hunters, defend your castle from the vampire hunters as well."
"They're going to be coming up to you.So you're going to have your vampires trained as skilled soldiers they're going to be defending, which makes it kind of like an endgame tower defense game too.The second part of it is you going on missions in the middle of the night, exploring the world, turning into different vampire forms, which is this fighting form that you have when you're very agile, very quick."
"You can attack with your claws, kind of like Spider-Man, Batman-style battles.And you can also be turning, going, tunneling into a bat and flying around in the form of a bat as the vampires do.And yeah, this is it.Basically, collecting rumors from different parts of the people so you know they have different skills."
"The story will unravel in front of you as well, which is really cool.Based on the Slavic beliefs, you got your brother connected, which is this crazy vampire that is a very prominent part of the story.I think it's going to be a great game when it comes out.It sounds great."
"You said before that you can be a good vampire.Can you also be a bit of an evil one?Can you play things more sort of dark if you want to go down that route?Yes, obviously you can be the guy who everyone is scared of."
"And it will change your visual appearance as well.You'll be less human-like, more vampire-like, more scary character.If you decide to feed on these people of Sanghevia, because you have to restore your energy with drinking blood.You can drink blood of the folks or you can just choose animals that you can hunt and choose to eat animals and drink their blood."
"Even correct them, store this blood in special containers for later for yourself.So this is going to make you more human-like.By just taking care of the people and not biting them, it will make you be a more good kind of a vampire, as you say.As you said before, we're trying to protect ourselves from the day."
"We are creatures of the night.What sort of buildings can people make to protect themselves during the day?And how active can they be during the daytime?Or is it sort of a you cut off during the day, here's what happened during the day."
"And players will hear about it more so than they take part in it.In the beginning of the game, you can construct huge castles, towers, defensive towers.Obviously all the stuff inside of the castles from the little tiles on the floor up to through the lighting of torches and all that stuff.To the stations for each of your workers."
"Obviously catafalques with coffins.This is all the part of it.In the beginning, during the daytime, you basically sleep.Your followers sleep as well."
"You're not going to be able to go in the sun in the beginning as it's going to burn you and kill you.But the more you advance through the game, the more you change your clothes and your appearance, you're going to be able to cloak yourself, go out in the sun and go through the missions in the daylight too.I know something or two about the sun burning me."
"But yeah, I really like the visual aesthetic that we can see behind us here.You've got the impaled people on spikes.As you say, less twilight, more of a darker aesthetic.What led you to that decision?What led you to the vampire aesthetic and the gothic sort of vibe there?Right."
"So the Mihuman Games guys are based in Poland.The core team is Polish.And they're all very much into the culture of vampires.The old vampire tales, vampire stories."
"They're kind of Yugoslavian and all, where Dracula is coming from.Those types of stories.And you can see that throughout the game.The cemeteries with gravestones that are actually telling how the person died."
"This is the old beliefs that they were used to putting on the graveyards, on the gravestones.Which is really cool.So you can go through and just read, this person was killed by a boulder, just falling off.So you can find those little tastes of the old culture everywhere throughout the game."
"I think this is what makes it really unique.And as well with that culture, we can expect to see maybe more mythical creatures, as you say.Not just vampires.You said we've got vampire forms, which will allow us to take on multiple forms."
"Can we see other creatures of the darkness?Maybe as we're going out in the sort of combat area of the game?So far, as I know, because the game is still unfinished, it's still in production.But you have the old witches, like soothseekers and soothsayers."
"That will be telling you tales, giving you missions.Side quests are a big part of the game, obviously.So you can pick up different things.You go through the darkness, through the swamps."
"Collect arachnella plants, for example.Just to make this special mixture for later.And I think it's going to be a really interesting thing.And just one last point about the creation of the tower and your castles."
"Is that something that you do right at the very start of the game?Or is that something you can progress over the course of the game?So you might have a sort of smaller castle to start with, and then a very big Dracula-challenging mansion at the end."
"Yeah.The building system is a huge part of the game.So in the beginning, obviously, you're restricted by the resources.But you are able to construct huge castles."
"They have to look up to the sky to see the top of them.There's this prefab thing where you can actually put up a ghost of a building as well.And then you see exactly how much resources you need to finish it.So you go back, collect them."
"You go back to the prefab and you fill it with the walls, and with different staircases, windows, and all that.So you can start right away.Obviously, you're going to be restricted."
"But then on your vampire hill, on the top of Zengevia, you can go building the huge, huge constructions that everybody will see.Perfect. Jakob, I've just got one more question for you.Where can people see more of Vampire Dynasty, and what can they see it on?Vampire Dynasty had a demo on Steam, obviously."
"So this is going to be a Steam release.Obviously, the consoles are in the works as well.Yeah, but you have to wait for it to be coming out.I believe late 2024, that's what we're aiming for."
"But then 2025, if it pushes it to early 2025, then you can expect this game to come out pretty soon.Jakob, thank you so much for your time.Thanks so much."
"Thank you."