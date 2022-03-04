GRTV News - Apple tells all about the iPhone 16

We explore all the features and improvements in this year's device.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today, well it's that time of the year again isn't it, everyone knows what we're gonna be talking about today and that is the new iPhone."
"Now Apple held their annual big event last night, it was called Glowtime this year, wherein they revealed, not just the new iPhone actually, they revealed the new generation of AirPods, the AirPods 4, they updated the AirPods Pro 2, updated the AirPods Max, they unveiled the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Apple Watch Series 10, and then yeah, then they also focused predominantly on iPhones."
"So there's a lot of iPhones to go through here, we're mainly gonna be focusing on the 16 I think, but you know, we do talk a little bit about all of the different models, so the Plus, the Pro and the Pro Max as well, so let's crack on.So Apple has unveiled the iPhone 16, the base Plus, Pro and Pro Max will all arrive on September 20th."
"Last evening's Apple event was rounded off with a deep dive into the iPhone 16 along with its Pro and Pro Max models, the latest in the line of their popular smartphones, this time updated with an improved 48 megapixel camera, a new dedicated camera button and loaded with lots of AI functionality.Under the hood we find Apple's new A18 circuit, which is said to be even better than before for gaming and 30% faster compared to previous models."
"In addition, heat dissipation and internal cooling have been improved and the iPhone 16 also boasts a stronger battery.Prices for the iPhone 16 and Plus model remains unchanged from last year, costing $799 and $899 respectively.So of course the new Pro and Pro Max models also got some time in the spotlight, and as it should be, this is where Apple focused the biggest and most significant updates."
"Most obviously the new displays on the Pro and Pro Max are bigger than ever.They are 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches respectively and under the hood we also find Apple's latest A18 Pro chipset.The battery has also been improved and is claimed to be the best ever in an iPhone and the Pro models will also be available in the new colour called Desert Titanium."
"Camera and video has also been updated both on the software and hardware front and now it is possible to film in 4K 120fps thanks to the new 48MP Fusion camera.The Pro and Pro Max will be priced at $999 and $1199 respectively and all the new iPhone 16 models will be available in stores from September 20th."
"So yes, a fair bit to get through there.Every year the new iPhone models are announced and sometimes it feels like there's a really big sort of change and improvement to it.Other years it feels like Apple are telling you that it is a huge, a huge change and it's going to be like a massive upgrade and then you look at all the different changes and you're like, is it really? And I get that feeling with this year as well."
"Obviously having a bigger battery, having a bigger screen, all those things are nice but they're not exactly, you know, exactly, they're not very exciting.It's pretty standard stuff.Being able to film in 4K 120fps, like, it's cool."
"Better cameras is cool but I feel like the cameras on iPhones are already so good that making them a little bit better, it doesn't exactly draw people in again either.You know, I think a lot of people probably don't use their cameras to the full extent anyway so it's not exactly something massively to be excited about."
"The new camera button, again, it's like a niche little feature when they added the little island bar on the top of the display.So I don't think that it's necessarily hugely exciting feature there as well.They were talking a lot about AI and the AI incorporation in these new iPhone models."
"The interesting thing about it and the thing that kind of is a little bit disappointing at the same time is that, well, the AI isn't coming out in line with these phones and with the new generation of iPhones.It's going to be coming out later this year."
"I don't think they've slapped a firm date on it.So, yes, the chipset in these new iPhones is designed predominantly to be able to handle all the tasks that this sort of improved AI model can offer.But at the same time, if it's not going to launch in line with the iPhones and also as well by the sound of things, the AI, while it's going to be designed to use on the new generation of iPhones, it's still going to have features that are available in previous ones."
"It makes you wonder, like, why would I need to upgrade with this generation of phones?Because there's a new color? It's difficult to say.And obviously, we'll be getting our hands on these iPhones at some point.So stay tuned to Quick Look to take a look at what these phones bring to the table and whether they actually do shape up."
"For me personally, someone who uses an iPhone 14 Pro at the moment, so not last generation's one, but the one before that, I don't see anything here that makes me that excited to upgrade just yet.I'll wait until next year, I think."
Maybe the year after if next year also doesn't exactly draw me in.But yeah, this has been the iPhone 16 models.You can read more about the AirPods and the various different AirPods, actually, and the same with the Apple Watches as well, all on your local Game Reptor.
So head over there to check them out.
"Take care, everyone."