Everything You Need to Know About Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

"Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 is here.From all the heart-pounding action and epic moments you'll have seen so far, we're sure you can't wait to throw on some power armour and let your chainsword rip."
"But, if you're a little hesitant because you don't know your Tau from your Tyranids, don't worry, as we've got a quick rundown of everything you need to know about Space Marine 2.In the far distant future of the 41st millennium, there is only war.Humanity faces numerous threats and grave dangers across the galaxy, while the Emperor has lain interred in the mechanisms of the Golden Throne for the better part of 10,000 years."
"The Imperium needs its finest warriors to fight, and that's where you come in.As Lieutenant Titus, you serve as a proud Space Marine of the Ultramarines.Some of the strongest and most honoured Space Marines in the galaxy, the Ultramarines are summoned to destroy the enemies of the Imperium wherever they may lie."
"In the case of Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2, Lieutenant Titus, alongside his squadmates Gadriel and Chiron, has been sent to scour the worlds of Kodaku and Avarax from the Tyranids.In Space Marine 2, you'll embark on a multi-planetary conflict, discovering the dark secrets that lie underneath the Tyranid invasion, while crushing as many of the Xenos as you can see under your sizeable boot."
"As well as playing through Titus' story, you'll also get to explore the campaign in a parallel narrative that takes place during the operations missions.Whether alone or with a couple of friends, you can support Titus' mission in the background, completing important objectives that will take you behind enemy lines."
"Whether you're taking on the main campaign or operations, you've got a fight ahead of you.To deal with the multitudes of enemies ready to send you to an early grave, you can equip yourself with a wide array of primary, secondary and melee weapons."
"Whether you want to get as up close and personal as possible with the Combat Knife, or prefer to pop foes' heads from afar with the Stalker Bolter, you'll find a loadout to suit your needs and watch in glee as you slaughter your enemies for the glory of the Emperor."
"While the swarms of Tyranids are an impressive enough foe on their own, you won't just be wading through masses of the same enemy type in Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2.As well as tougher challenges sprinkled in among a horde, there are also incredible bosses that'll prove a hefty test of your combat skills, even for an experienced Space Marine."
"From the deadly Carnifex to a mighty Chaos Sorcerer, you'll have to make use of the new combat mechanics like parries and counters to come out on top.Of course, there's also the PvP mode, Eternal War, for when you're ready to take on some player-controlled opponents."
"Play as your own personalised Space Marine or Chaos Space Marine, thanks to the intricate customisation tools available on the Battle Barge, and fight to claim victory in a series of action-packed 6v6 game modes.Whether you're looking to get lost in the unreal scale of Titus' story, or you just want to team up with friends to battle in the PvE and PvP game modes, Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 has what you're looking for, no matter your experience with the grimdark far future."
"Check out Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 now on Xbox Series X or S, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store."