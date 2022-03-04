English
Kicking Off Our Biggest Event - Devcom 2024 Impressions

David and Alex have spent the day at Devcom. It might not have the same focus as Gamescom, but they still got to see some very cool stuff.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone. Welcome back to Gamereactor. I'm here with Dav. I'm Alex.
You might not be used to seeing me at these events, but I'm here. We're at DevCon.
Not DavCon, unfortunately. You can see in the background it's quite split."

"We've just finished our day here. It might be not the highlight of Gamescom for someone who's perhaps a sort of casual interest gamer, but nevertheless, very, very interesting. Lots of talks going on here. Lots of chances to speak with developers in a way that you maybe wouldn't get normally. Dav's had some interviews today."

"I've had some interviews today. We've seen some talks today. Dav's moderated a talk today, but I'm going to stop talking and let him talk about his day because I thought mine was all right.
No, it's exactly as you mentioned. It's more of a Congress sort of conference type of deal here.
This is on the eve of Gamescom. Actually, DevCon starts on Saturday, if I'm correct."

"So two days ago, Sunday and Monday, we couldn't attend. We arrived yesterday, last night in Cologne, and we are ready for Gamescom starting tomorrow.
But this is interesting. I think I did a DevCon in 2017 where we could check out some indie games, same as you did today. Those indie games normally are not present at Gamescom because they're trying to find a publisher. So it's a different stage."

"And this is more like the GDC for them to try and find, you know, scouters and publishers, etc.
And exactly, I had four interviews in Vancouver Red and all of them were very interesting, all of them with prominent ladies in the video game industry from, you know, Bohemia, Interactive, Dunnot, As2 and Super Evil Megacorp. And you will check them out at your local Game Reactor site."

"But I will say that during the As2 interview, of course, they are the guys making the Monumental Valley games.
She, all of a sudden, casually unveiled Monumental Valley 3, which by now you have seen the trailer, you have seen the O&L reveal, but it was so nice to have that nice live and gave me the goosebumps.
I was like, are you saying this? Are you really saying this? But otherwise, it was good."

"And the panel I moderated, as you mentioned, was about the Catalonian industry and several studios there and the opportunities that, you know, investors and studios and publishers have in Catalonia.
And I think it was interesting. So, tell us a little bit more about what you saw.
Because you attended panels and interviewed developers."

"I did attend panels. The first panel I attended was about God of War, Ragnarok and its DLC Valhalla specifically and how they made it in a year. And I thought that was quite an interesting panel because nowadays, with delays and things like that, we expect games to take sort of five to eight years sometimes.
And to see that it did just come out in a year, obviously they were using assets."

"They were using a lot of stuff from that. But to hear how it was made, sort of the ideas behind that, I think were quite transferable as well.
And then I also attended a panel on diversity because I thought in the time that we're in right now, it's quite interesting to see how sort of developers are thinking about it, especially with, you know, so much toxicity going on, which is usual for gaming."

"But maybe a bit higher lately. I don't know. Either way.
And then I got to interview some people. One game, Sopa, the pursuit of the stolen potato, I believe, is the official full title. So you're making soup in this game. It's a magical realist game.
And it was a lot of fun to check out. There'll be an interview for that."

"There was also this game called Zombie... Oh my goodness. They only had the developer name.
It was in games. I believe it was called like Zombie Runners or Zombie something like that.
And it's basically like Plants vs. Zombies meets Mortal Engines.
Have you seen that awful movie with like the traveling cities?
You basically run your own little traveling house that shoots zombies and they're really cute."

"But it won like a Devcom Indie Award. And so I sort of tried to get my way in for an interview.
And it was a really interesting day. As I say, the panels are really interesting.
There was also one I caught a glimpse of because it was a keynote about demystifying creativity and what it means to be creative. And so, yeah, there's all sorts of different stuff going on."

"I didn't get to see one thing that you got to see, which was the VIP area.
Because there was a very scrawny bouncer who stopped me and said, No, no, Mr. Hupley, you aren't VIP. We can tell from looking at you.
You can hide your badge, but you're just not VIP."

"I tried to pull the he's with me trick, but it didn't work.
He gave me a firm no. And then that was it. But you got to see it. How was it?
It was very good. But I got there because I was part of this panel as a speaker.
But I'm not an actual speaker. I was moderating this as a journalist."

"So I'm more like press, like you are. And I got the press pass as well.
But I think this should be slightly more friendly to press.
Because there weren't many facilities.
The press area was hidden, wasn't it?
The press area was hidden. It was empty. And we need food and drinks."

"And at Gamescom starting tomorrow, at least we're covered.
Because they normally know that you don't have time to even eat.
But the VIP area was nice and the food was fantastic. Sorry about that.
But I think that's it."

"I think that's it. Unless you want to add anything else about your day? See any talks?
No, no, no. I think it's fine. We are heading to the ONL now.
We will be filming our impressions and highlights about the opening night live with our friend Joff Kigley.
And then the rest of the crew will arrive."

"We will be seven people covering Gamescom this year, same as last year.
Plus bosses being around as well.
So it's, as always, we take this very seriously.
And we like to bring you the latest news and details."

"So thanks for watching.
Thank you. And check it out. Check out what we've got going on.
Give me a clap. I think I forgot the clap."

