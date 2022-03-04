What a Night! - Gamescom Opening Night Live Impressions

Alex and David chat about the highs and lows of everything at Gamescom Opening Night Live.
"Alright, hello friends, as you can see in the background, the O&L just wrapped up and people are leaving the venue and we don't know if we are going to be kicked out, same as it happened with the Summer Game Fest Live to Ben and I in LA, but you know, it's been two hours plus of game announcements, world premieres and a little bit of advertisement, as we are used to with Geoff Kigley How did you enjoy your very first O&L, first and foremost, Alex?I just pressed stop on the record, that's how much I enjoyed it, I'm tired, it's been a long day No, I thought, to be honest, it was a bit meh, they started off with Borderlands 4, very strong start but then it sort of peters out a bit, stuff that we already know is coming, a lot of stuff that was sort of meh, it's okay, you know, Geoff hypes it up the best he can, but to be honest, reading off the teleprompter we felt it this year, it was really quite wooden and you could read the teleprompter and you knew exactly what was coming, so much so that I just turned around whenever a new trailer came on so that I could know, oh, this is going to be this game, this is going to be that game In any case though, then they brought out, I don't want to spoil anything, but they brought out Peter bloody Molyneux and my eyes shot wide open, a living legend himself, to talk about his new game which we'll get on to, but yeah, that really woke me up, I was back in and so I thought it was a decent show, probably like 5 or 6 out of 10 overall considering how it's okay, I think, but it didn't really do much, I don't know, your thoughts?I didn't, I wasn't excited, I did love the reveal of Monument Valley 3 I think that was that moment, when I felt really, I felt like it was cozy and welcoming Yeah, you went crazy Yeah, yeah, yeah, a little bit, I went like yay, because you know, everyone is so loud here like trying to cheer for every single game, but that one to me was special and different and artsy so I felt that one, and it was moving to me, and I did like Peter on stage I think he was one of the ones who didn't really care about the prompter He didn't have one, I told you, he didn't have one, on his prompter I turned around because I thought they must have tried to corral him a bit, because he's Peter and no, he just said Peter talks about what he's been doing for the last 3 years and he started off with, what the hell was I doing, I was on mobile or whatever Other than that, I wasn't really excited, I think it's the same type of deal every year I've seen this many times before, I was slightly bored, I'm tired as well but I think you guys at home will have been feeling likewise I did enjoy of course the opener, I loved some borderlands but at the same time, Joss said it wasn't leaked, it wasn't really leaked but it was expected, we were expecting that game at the Summer Game Fest in LA it just didn't happen, they saved it for today and of course the mic dropper was good and big and nice enough, which is Mafia which was also pretty much known, everybody knew that this game was in the works so other than that, I won't say it was filler, I enjoyed some of the games the one by the guys, Animalizer? ReAnimal, by the guys who created Tarsier Games I liked that one, Little Nightmares 3 looked similar of course but other than those, from the top of my head, I don't have big highlights let me mention about Indiana, which was the pre-mic dropper we knew it was going to be here, but two things I have to mention first and foremost, the PS5 announcement was leaked hours before today I didn't know about that, but I did see the game last week and I saw a way longer gameplay presentation, which I think Bethesda and Microsoft and MachineGames are going to release they are going to make public in the next few hours because we were told, listen, what you guys just saw, which was a gameplay demo not this Troy Baker trailer that was a gameplay demo, and then an extended version is what we saw so I expect that to be released, until then, please check out my preview full of details and quotes by the game directors from MachineGames that game is the blockbuster 2024 was calling for there's also a preview of Civilization 7, which we saw coming tonight at 10 I think it's live now, oh my god, it is, oh my god you can see all about my thoughts, 5 past 10 as we're recording this so you'll probably see it tomorrow in any case, they took the lights on, which is usually, I don't know how into clubbing you are but this is usually when it's time to go oh my god, what do I look like, who have I become in the last 4 hours I'm going home now, I'm going to walk home but in any case, we also got Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, which a preview is going live for we've got, as you said, Indiana, I think we've got some other stuff as well we've definitely got some other stuff coming the series, the series, that actually, secret, what's it called, secret level?secret level, Tim Miller comes out, he starts crying all over the place don't know where that came from, he got really emotional with it it was a pause-worthy moment, I have to say, whatever you thought of it and he comes out and he's like, secret level, it's coming from Blur Studios by the same people who made, well, the same people who created Love Death Robots it's got all of that sort of CGI, mostly CGI, really hyper-realistic animation by the looks of it there was a Sifu tease, there was also Kratos Mega Man Mega Man, Kratos I spotted in there it's all to do with Amazon, so anything Amazon's got their fingers in, they'll be doing there was a Space Marine one as well a lot and lot of stuff, it's their tribute to games it looks really, really cool, it looks like Love Death Robots has just gone all into gaming like it should have done, probably since Season 1 but yeah, apart from that, I'm the same as you, I'm struggling to think of major highlights apart from, I saw Space Marine 2 again, it looks sick yeah, a little, little trailer ahead of the release next month and yeah, apart from that, there's really not much that sort of blew my mind and it made me feel a bit like a sourpuss because being at O&L, the atmosphere is up, everyone's ready for action and yet, you sort of, if you're clued in, if you keep your ear to the ground you know all this stuff's coming and it doesn't help when Geoff Keighley comes out, he's reading off the teleprompter and even he doesn't sound that bothered but one thing, I'll say, is that one thing that I really liked is the fact that everything that we saw is set for 2025 by the looks of things there's a few wishlists now, but everything is either this year or next year which is nice, considering some years, especially around events like SGF and the Game Awards there's often a case of, yeah, there's this announcement that looks really cool but you won't see it until 2029, so, good luck any final thoughts, Dav?No, I was about to mention just that I think Borderlands itself was 2025, so that's nice to see and I would just say, you know, Gamescom has been about AA games for two years in a row and then O&L and SGF as well but I think you could feel how this got the production values of the games we saw today are a really nice, you know, proof of what we'll be getting in the next few months and for the next year There's more Gamescoms announced as well Yes There's LATAM and Asia, two more Gamescoms so basically Gamescom is spreading worldwide, sort of trying to push itself out there which is quite good, I think, because it's nice for it not to just be Eurocentric so people from Asia and LATAM can get out and see games Exactly! Cosplay They underline cosplay, cosplay Don't forget about it Ok, it's time for us to wrap up as well We're gonna be like Achtung, verwalten! Leave! So we're gonna head to the hotel, hopefully meet the rest of the crew and start covering Gamescom proper starting tomorrow so stay tuned to Game Reactor for all the news and interviews with the developers Thank you so much Thank you, Alex Let's go! Thank you"