Getting Naughty with Jackbox Games - Jackbox Naughty Pack Interview

We chat with Jackbox Games' Chief Creative Officer Allard Laban about the dirtiest party game you've ever played.
"Faking it all night long, it is that sort of similar game that we know from the past, but it has got that dirty twist. What can you tell me that will make people sort of know the difference immediately between faking it normal faking it all night long? Well, we're gonna ask you to talk about things that you may not want to talk about, like maybe you want to rub your genitals on an ectoplasmic ghost? I don't know, that's something that would, you know, may not end up on your regular faking it game. So there's a number of things that kind of push it to the edge, but we've also tried to be a little bit more respectful."
"There's no punching down, there's no body shaming or anything like that. It is all sex positive, all sex fun, and you know there's a random bunch of other weird questions in there that'll just make you laugh, so it's kind of got a good mix for everything. Also, we have a streamer mode in this as well, where you're able to actually kind of filter out any expletives if you're worried about that in broadcasting or whatnot, but otherwise it's still outrageous."
"And I just want to highlight as we go on to Dirty Dwarf or Faking It, the prompt that I got which was Elmer exposing himself, which made me like spend most of my time drawing laughing instead, because it does, as you say, it's sort of, you think you know Jackbox, you know, you don't know Jack, is sort of the idea when we get to Jackbox Naughty Pack, because there were things that I was like, well me and my friends have said absolutely horribly disgusting things on Jackbox before, we'll be fine, you know, I'll come in and it'll be, it'll be maybe what I was expecting, and there's still that element that you guys have really gone the extra mile. So how do you sort of come up with those things of, well here's what a player might not have ever seen before? Well, funny you should say, because in in Drawful, and especially in Dirty Drawful, we harvest a lot of the prompts from our actual playtesting. So a lot of those ideas come out of the dirty minds of the Jackbox employees themselves, and as well as our fabulous writers. A lot of our writers come from the improv community in Chicago, and that's what kind of gives it the sort of injection of like outrageous sort of like great writing and funny stuff. And also, you know, it's pretty topical like with the Elmo exposing himself, you know. Oh, don't sue us. Pretty topical, and you know, we'll see how it goes. But yeah, and then the final one is Let Me Finish, which is sort of, as you mentioned when we were playing it, it's sort of that presentation style game that we might be familiar with from games in the past, but it is completely new for this, and it has, I would say it's got the most sexual overtone of the pack so far, because there's still that root of the faking it and the drawful that brings you that same knowledge of what you had before. But Let Me Finish is fully... Yes, Let Me Finish is, it's, you know, when you look at a piece of wood and you're like, oh, that looks like, you know, a picture of Jesus in that wood or something. This is more like, you look at a piece of wood and you're like, that is definitely a penis. That is definitely a hard-on. So that's kind of where that game comes from, and really it gets people to kind of open up and just be, you know, ridiculous when talking about stuff. Definitely helps to have a couple of drinks, you know, a couple of tokes to kind of get people into the mood, but I don't know, it's one of my favorite games."
"I love our presentation games. I do as well. They are always my favorite. I'm always asking for them to come back. Yeah, with this three, sort of, how do you think they complement each other in sort of the same thing? So if you've got a game night, you want to go through all three, how would you say, how would you start your perfect game night in the Naughty Vac, and how would you, sort of, recommend we do? I would probably start with Dirty Droffel. Everyone's familiar with the Droffel as a game, and it really kind of gets people to open up right away. It's probably, I would say, the dirtiest of all of the games, and then I would maybe move to Faked It All Night Long. It's a great hidden identity game, and it always has me cry laughing by the end of the game, because it's really, there's nothing as funny as being guilty. You know, guilty pleasure, indeed. So, and then Let Me Finish is like a nightcap. You just finish off the night with that one. It is, I think, probably the most outrageous of them all."
"So, yeah, it's good times. It is a good time. I mean, I've got a chance to take a look at them all, but yeah, when you come into this from a, sort of, design perspective in the Naughty Pack, what sort of ideas did you throw around maybe in, sort of, the conception stage to be like, okay, how does this come across as different from what we've done before? Well, we took it very seriously in terms of, like, how to bring our comedy to this, well, bring it to a higher level? No, bring it to a lower level, but we would try to be really thoughtful about it. As I said, we don't want to punch down. We don't want to make people feel bad about themselves, but at the same time, people are expecting, like, sexy fun, you know. So, a lot of our internal discussions were around how do we cross the Rubicon with this, you know, and make it that much more crazy without becoming distasteful, and I think we've, you know, we've thread the needle on this. Not to use that as some kind of euphemism, but we definitely put a big piece of thread through that needle. I'll stop you there. I'll stop you there before we go too far and we're back into let-me-finish territory. Yeah, with the sort of Naughty Pack, we've seen ten years of Jackbox, we've seen ten Party Packs. Is this sort of a new phase where we have sort of Jackbox, you know, colon Naughty Pack instead of Party Pack 11 or something like that, or is this sort of the spin-off, if you will? This was a special year for us. We have a couple of things coming out. We also released the Mega Pack, or the Mega Picker, I should say. That was just released in July. That's free on Steam right now and it allows you to launch any game from your packs at any time. You don't have to launch another, you don't have to go back to another pack and whatnot. It's really reduced the friction on that, and also we have something else coming out this year and I won't talk about that just yet. That's perfectly fine. But it's not the, this doesn't mark the end of Party Packs in general. We'll still be coming out with those, but this was a different year for us. Is it something sort of to set the creativity in a different direction and then you can sort of get different perspectives as you go into sort of more parties? We just wanted to kind of open up what we can do. We also wanted to sort of refresh the studio in terms of the work we're working on. There's a lot of projects that have sort of been building up over the years of things we wanted to do, and this year we kind of opened things up a little bit for ourselves by diversifying the products. So yeah, it's been a good choice. Alad, thank you so much for your time. Just as a last question, when can people see the Jackbox Naughty Pack and what can they see it on?You will be able to see the Jackbox Naughty Pack on September 12th. We'll be, yeah, it's very close. It's less than that. And we will be, let's see, what was the second part of that question? Oh, you can see it on every other platform. So it'll be on Xbox, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Steam, Switch. What else have we got? Not the Vita, unfortunately. We're gonna have to cut it there. But it's still my favorite platform. And of course, you'll be able to get it on PC-based Steam and on Macintosh as well. Perfect. Alad, thank you so much."