GRTV News - The Goonies will get a sequel 40 years later

After four decades, The Goonies are back.
"The Goonies are getting some sort of sequel and production could start as early as next summer according to the source here that Alberto's got with the Daily Mail. Obviously we saw a lot of people make their debuts in this film like if you look at the poster down here it's just really all the pictures, you know there's Josh Brolin, there's Kihei Kwan, there's Corey Feldman, Sean Astin as well as we see in the background there. There's some people that you sort of don't really, that you forget started out in the Goonies and it's really really wild to see someone like Josh Brolin who now is playing sort of the old man in Dune Part 2 has got his career stopped there so it's really really interesting to see stuff like that. The plot is completely unknown, no details given out on that but you'd imagine that the script is probably complete by this point if production is going to look to start early next year. No words on who we'll see coming back, there's obviously the chance that we could see people like Brolin and Astin and Kwan come back, especially with Kwan's sort of recent resurgence into the movies world since everything everywhere all at once. But yeah, it's going to be a bit of an odd one really, it's sort of like the new Ghostbusters movies, the new sort of, anything that's that old franchise that you're sort of like, well who is this for? Because the Goonies as we say is 40 years old now, there's obviously going to be some old fans who are excited by this, people whose childhood was defined by something like the Goonies. I've seen the Goonies once, I thought it was a great movie but I still wouldn't say I'm necessarily excited for this as I feel like it's once again Hollywood churning the old nostalgia machine to see who they can bring up, what franchise they can dig out, instead of sort of a new film with new child stars in the vein of the Goonies. Instead it's going to be the Goonies because it's got that recognisable name and they'll try and bring the recognisable faces back, whereas the joy of the original film was probably the fact that it did kickstart so many careers."
"That could be the case in this one, there could be, as Alberto references here, there could be sort of the old passing on the new, but people really don't like that now and that really doesn't test well. If you look at Indiana Jones, the latest movie of that, The Dial of Destiny, where it's sort of like, oh is it passing on the torch to Phoebe Waller-Bridge and people are like, well no, not really, they want to see their stars as they see them."
"What are you expecting from the Goonies sequel? Are you excited about it?"