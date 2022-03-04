GRTV News - Grand Theft Auto VI could be coming later than expected

The game may have been internally delayed to 2026.
"Now granted, before we go any further, this has not been confirmed, this is a rumour that's currently going around, but one that I personally wouldn't be hugely surprised about.It's in regard to Grand Theft Auto 6.Now we are, at the moment in time, expecting that game to come out sometime next year."
"Rockstar have never actually slapped a firm release window or exact date on when Grand Theft Auto 6 will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series consoles, but we do know that it's supposed to be next year.However, I don't think we've ever really encountered a game that has the sort of weight and gravity surrounding it that Grand Theft Auto 6 does."
"And I think Rockstar also understands that what they're developing here could go down as one of the biggest games, potentially the biggest game of all time.So no doubt they want to make sure they do it right, they do it to a good standard and ability and that it debuts in a quality that doesn't let people find little bits to pick it apart."
"And that's why there's currently a rumour going around that Grand Theft Auto 6 might be delayed to mid-2026.So as you can see here, rumour, Grand Theft Auto 6 delayed to mid-2026 and the PC version won't arrive until mid to late 2027."
"So it looks like Take-Two and Rockstar's earnings for the next fiscal year would have to be revised significantly downwards if the following information is confirmed.According to ex-user, um, that's the name, Bill Sillier, Billy Sillier GTA, something like that, who has a solid track record of reporting on Rockstar and GTA content, reports that the console release of GTA 6 has been internally delayed to mid-2026 and will no longer arrive next year."
"This information has reportedly come from several developers at two different studios within the company.And this is what they say, obviously, Alberto has just summarised it.The main thing that Alberto hasn't talked about there is this bit, you know, the PC, uh, oh, didn't mean to do that, is that the PC is planned for around 12 to 18 months after the console launch."
"Now this is an interesting thing because I don't think it's surprising that the PC version won't be debuting alongside the console version.I personally don't understand why Rockstar can't debut a console and PC version at the same time."
"But I'm guessing it's probably some sort of exclusivity deal they have in place.But again, Rockstar has generally tended not to release games on PC at the same time as consoles.So don't, you know, don't look at that and be surprised because this is not what, Rockstar is one of the few developers that don't do that."
"Again, the readers are out of context, again, this is a rumour, you know, at the moment in time, there's no confirmation that it's still expected to debut in 2025.I don't think the full thing is even right, to be honest, I think that there's actually been a firm date put on it."
"If anything, the only thing we know is that it's supposed to be coming in 2025, potentially I guess even 2026, because it was more to do with Take-Two laying out sort of an expectation its fiscal year that it was going to have a very, very good next fiscal year, i.e. they're going to expect a game to launch and draw in a lot of revenue for them."
"That next fiscal year runs from like April until the end of March 2026, so, yeah.But anyway, Liam also says that the PC version will arrive 12 to 18 months later, that means that PC users won't be able to play GTA 6 until mid-2027 or later that year, maybe even early 2028."
"This information is unconfirmed, but if true, it will certainly alter not only the release schedule for next year, but the very life cycle of the current generation of consoles, which has been eagerly awaiting the release of the next installment of one of the most lucrative titles in history."
"Now, one of the interesting things here is if it does get delayed, and we're looking at GTA 5, or GTA 6, sorry, coming out in mid-2026, and the PC version coming out later, first of all you have to wonder, is that the last delay?Because this game has so much riding on it that I really don't think Rockstar is going to put it out there unless they're 100% confident and happy with it."
"You also have to think as well, is that we are already halfway through this console generation.By the time we get to 2026, we're going to be sort of three quarters of the way through it, or what usually makes up a typical duration of a console generation.So 2028 is sort of what we're looking at as when the next iteration of consoles will come out, because they tend to last for about eight years, nine years sometimes."
"If that's the case, we're probably going to get this game, and then a couple of years later we're going to get like the next-gen version of it, which is quite an unusual thing to say, because the last Grand Theft Auto game launched on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, and it also came out on PS4 and Xbox One."
"It also came out on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, and now all of a sudden we're looking at GTA 6 and thinking, is this game going to be, you know, it's going to come out probably on this generation of consoles, but will it eventually be sort of like geared in such a way that it is designed best and, you know, befitting of the next generation systems?It's baffling when you talk about games this way, but it does show the direction that the games industry has trended as of late towards these bigger games that require so much money and so much time to make that it's hard to pinpoint down exactly when it's going to arrive."
"Either way though, I'm not too, I wouldn't be surprised if GTA 6 is delayed to 2026.Again, I think that Rockstar is in no rush to get this game out, believe it or not.They make so much money still on like a regular basis from GTA Online, and GTA 5 was so lucrative as well that, you know, they don't need to put a game out there."
"Even Red Dead Redemption 2, they often overlook Red Dead Redemption 2 as a game that isn't, you know, on par with GTA, and it isn't in a sales perspective, but Red Dead Redemption 2 is also one of the best-selling games of all time, so it shows that Rockstar has so much money at its disposal that I don't think it necessarily needs to get a game out there, What it does need to do is deliver on a very, very, very, very good game to ensure that it properly delivers and, yeah, it capitalizes on the stardom that surrounds GTA 6."
"But as we know more about this, we're sure to keep you posted and updated.I don't think that Rockstar necessarily needs to actually confirm this at all.You know, if the game's supposed to be coming out in 2025, they could leave an announcement until early 2025 and say, look, we're going to take more time with the game, it's going to be scheduled for 2026 now, just by dropping a new trailer, right?They probably won't even say anything, they don't need to, they have so much clout right now in the industry, so I wouldn't expect Rockstar to come out actively and say that."
"The only way that you would get this information sooner rather than later is if a new financial report comes out, or when a new financial report comes out, and then take to potentially outline and say we're expecting next year's fiscal year to be not as impressive as before, but the one after we're expecting it to be."
