Ultimate SPACE MARINE 2 Unboxing (PS5 & Xbox Consoles, Collector's Edition, Graphics Card)

Unboxing video of all things Space Marine 2, notably the extremely rare PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles made as promotional material for the game.
"Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization Contextualization They keep falling off."
"the the the from I wouldn't want to open it in half and get a screeching use, but that seems better."
"All right.Okay.Ouh, that's hot.So that's that.Let's see what we have here."
"you Left unarcued from Illaoi Left unarced from Illaoi Left uncarced from Illaoi left unarced from Illaoi Left uncarced from Illaoi Left uncarced from Illaoi Left uncarced from Illaoi Illaoi Left unarced from Illaoi Left uncarced from Illaoi Left uncarced from Illaoi left uncarced from Illaoi Left uncarced from Illaoi Left uncarced from Illaoi a Let's see if I can get this one to fit in my mouth."
"Let's see if I can get this one to fit in my mouth.Let's see if I can get this one to fit in my mouth.Let's see if I can get this one to fit in my mouth.Let's see if I can get this one to fit in my mouth."
"Let's see if I can get this one to fit in my mouth.Let's see if I can get this one to fit in my mouth."