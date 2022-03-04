GRTV News - Sony seems to have confirmed PlayStation 5 Pro's design

All as part of the brand's 30th Anniversary celebration.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking about an announcement that, well, you might not have expected to be talking about today per se, but it's definitely one that we were expecting to be talking about relatively soon.It's the PlayStation 5 Pro. Now, we don't have an official announcement about this console yet. Sony have teased it multiple times, we've expected it to be coming multiple times from various different reports and rumours."
"The latest rumour is basically that there's going to be an event very soon and that the event is going to be where we get to learn about this console, but that's not here yet.But what we do have, and a different sort of mindset, is the 30th anniversary celebration for PlayStation. And in that 30th anniversary celebration, there is a little tiny snippet, little tiny bit of information, or little tiny image, graphic, whatever you want to call it, that seems to represent a leaked image of the console that we got recently. So let's dive on in and take a look at it."
"So yeah, Sony seems to have outed PlayStation 5 Pro before the official announcement. They're celebrating 30 years of PlayStation with a silhouette of a yet-to-be-revealed console. So whether it's a mistake or a tricky easter egg, we don't know.But on Thursday night, Sony posted in a blog post they call Celebrating 30 Years of PlayStation, complete with the logo for the occasion, which you can see below.Now, pretty unsuspecting thing right now, you've got the PlayStation triangle, circle, cross and square in the background, 30th anniversary, the original PlayStation logo as well, the fancy colours that you used to get with the little rotating logo that was on PlayStation consoles."
"But yeah, pretty standard stuff here, just lots and lots of older peripherals, maybe anything of interest there. Hmm, interesting, interesting. What is that there? That's an interesting one right there, I think.Look at that. What are we looking at here? Let's go down.But anyway, it didn't take many seconds for the eagle-eyed users at Threads to notice an interesting detail."
"Behind the blue part of the PlayStation logo is a PlayStation 5 silhouette that doesn't fit any existing console. Instead, it looks like the elite sketch of the PlayStation 5 Pro.This means the console is now essentially confirmed by Sony themselves and hopefully we'll learn more about it very soon.So yeah, another version. It's literally both there. That's a PlayStation 5. Oh, that's a PlayStation 5 Pro by the looks of things with the three weird cuts going through it."
"Sony just teased the PS5 Pro by placing it next to the PlayStation hardware and their 30th anniversary artwork.So yeah, the reason why people are assuming that this is the PlayStation 5 Pro is because earlier in this week, I think it was earlier this week, DLabs put out a report where they said that this is the design of the PlayStation 5 Pro.DLabs are notoriously good for being accurate when leaking PS5 Plus announcements and other PlayStation announcements too, actually, for that matter."
"And yeah, the image that DLabs showed was basically this. It was basically a design, this here, but colored in white on a blue background.And now we have this sort of sketch up here, this markup, which is clearly the PS5 shape because again, this is the PS5 here, right?This is what it's supposed to look like. And then you go down here and it's the same sort of shape, except it's got the three lines going through it, which is what this PS5 Pro is supposedly going to look like."
"But again, we haven't got an official announcement yet. The Sony 30th anniversary celebration is set to take place in the coming weeks and marking 30 years of this very historic gaming brand.We are expecting a PlayStation event to be taking place in September. PlayStation are notorious for hosting events in September.Now, it's probably not going to be a full showcase like we've had in the past, mainly because, well, it doesn't look like Sony really has a whole lot to talk about right now."
"You know, for the rest of 2024, aside from the PS5 Pro supposedly coming at some point, the main thing that Sony has is the LEGO Horizon Adventures game.But that's about it. So maybe we'll see some things in regards to what's coming in early 2025.I would expect big things like Metal Gear Solid, Delta, Snake Eater to be featured and highly focused."
"But other than that, you know, a few different little bits of information as to what the big tentpole releases Sony has in 2025.Bear in mind, actually, the fiscal year 2025, because it looks like they're sort of holding things close to their chest for this fiscal year, which means up until like April.But yeah, as we know more, and bear in mind as well with these PlayStation showcases or state of plays, whatever you want to call it, with these PlayStation broadcasts, they usually come about really quick."
"So while there's no official announcement about when it's going to be held just yet, it could be one of those things where they announce it on Tuesday and they host it on Thursday.So stay tuned for that very soon. It's going to be coming because PlayStation always do an event in September.And they actually have competition as well because Xbox has announced that they're going to be doing a Tokyo Game Show showcase in late September."
"And yeah, no doubt Nintendo will have something planned at some point as well, because there are rumors that we're going to finally get the reveal of the Switch 2 at some point this month.Which would basically play into the mindset that we're going to get it in early 2025, you know, perhaps in like the sort of April sort of time like that.But again, all these things are rumors. So treat each with a bit of caution until we get the official announcements, but stay tuned for that in the future."
"Otherwise though, this has been the last GeoTV News of the week for me, so stay tuned for the next one on Monday.Otherwise, I hope you enjoy your Friday, enjoy your weekend, and yeah, see you on the other side.Take care, everyone."