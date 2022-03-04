Honor Magic V3 (Quick Look) - Slimmer and Stronger

This gadget is the next evolution of Honor's foldable smartphone range, bringing with it improved AI features, a longer battery, and a much tougher and resilient chassis.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look. It's a big day because the foldable dominance of Samsung's Galaxy Fold series has never been more challenged than it is right now. In almost all of the territories where Samsung initially launched exclusively with a large format foldable, there are now new challengers to the market. Google has launched its Pixel Fold and is now launching the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in more countries. We're also getting the OnePlus Open and now the OnePlus Open Apex Edition. Honor, which we have talked very warmly about in other episodes of Gamereactor Quick Look, they have their brand new Magic V3, which has at least one piece of standout design, which is that this is so thin, this probably won't translate to camera, but this is so thin that it's probably going to be a lot thinner than the majority of single slab style normal smartphones that you'll see on the market. This is so thin that it feels like it's going to snap, but in a good way because it doesn't. It's made with durable materials and all of this comes together in sort of a stiff way that basically you have no doubt as to whether or not this is a comprehensive and sturdy design, and yet it folds. Quite effortlessly, it folds creating a huge canvas that looks absolutely spectacular and particularly when unfolded when it basically halves its C-depth, it becomes so thin that even something like the new iPad Pro can basically just go home because this is absolutely gorgeous. And it might seem like a gimmick because who cares a little bit about extra C-depth in a smartphone like this, even a foldable? Well, imagine, I'm going to make this argument that I think some people are hesitant about updating or basically selling off their old phone and buying a foldable phone because they're afraid of that gold bar ID that the Samsung Galaxy Fold launched with and has hold onto for the majority of time, meaning that it becomes like a brick in your pocket. It doesn't have the smooth, slim edge that an iPhone or a Google Pixel or a Samsung Galaxy Ultra would have, but this does. This might be thinner than the majority of those, and it's a foldable. So this is a markedly step forward in foldable design, and that's great. First and foremost, it is not heavy because of its foldable nature either. It's 226 grams, and it's lovely. It's such a great thing to hold in your hand. It just feels like a regular phone. It really does. And I think that's going to mean a lot to a lot of folks, having a regular phone to use for regular phone things, but then when you have a moment to yourself where you either need to be productive or watch something on Netflix, you unfold and you get this absolutely gorgeous 7.8 inch display."
"Now in terms of displays, we have a front display. I'm going to rely a little bit on my handwritten notes, which is slightly off camera here. It's a 5,000 nits, 6.43 inch 1060x2376 front display. It's 100 hertz, again, 5,000 nits. It really is fantastic, and there is no point in mincing words here. It's going to be among the better displays on the market, particularly next to foldables. You also get this major display here, as I said 7.8 inches. It's an LTPO AMOLED. It runs at a slightly higher resolution of 2356x2344."
"That's a pixel per inch density of 204 pixels, which is great. This is also 120 hertz. It's 1800 nits, and that's awesome, basically. Inside, you get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. That's a 4 nanometer processor, and basically something that is doubled in the majority of the main competitors to the Magic V3, and I should stress right now because it's relevant, this costs so much less than the majority of those. This is 1,100 euros, a bit more than 1,100 euros, meaning that it is markedly cheaper than a OnePlus Open Apex Edition or a Galaxy Fold 6. That is incredible. You get 256 or 512 gigs of storage. You can get 12 gigs of RAM, but more than that, and there is one more major surprise here on the back. It's a triple camera system. It's a 50 megapixel wide and a 40 megapixel ultra wide, but the top camera here is a periscope zoom assembly. That's awesome. That basically means that it can sit on a tighter plinth. It's still a pretty big camera mesa, and it's only a 3x optical, which is a bit disappointing since you could go 5x. With periscope zooms, you could even go 10x if you want. Samsung used that for a while, but a periscope zoom just means less detail loss, and you can fit a proper manual optical zoom assembly in a smaller space. So that is awesome. Now, the jury is completely out on a couple of different things. How does Honor's software work? Well, already, I think there's a couple of different things that I just don't like about it. For one, it's not, I don't know if you can tell this on the wide camera that we have here. There's just some oddities here that isn't replicated in any other Android device. So for instance, when you swipe down from the main screen, you don't get your quick settings. You get like a search function that Honor themselves have made. And even sort of removing icons from the home screen just proved to be a little bit more cumbersome than I thought. It might be that you can alter this into something that you can really use, but the jury's out on that one. And also, these lenses from a hardware perspective feel cool, but are they? Do they take good photos? We'll have to wait and see. But this, I should stress, has full Google support, meaning that you get the Play Store, you get all of the Google apps that you want. It's perfect in that particular regard, and it's cheaper than almost any large scale, large format foldable. So that is also a big recommendation from here. We'll be reviewing it very soon."
"Thank you so much for watching. See you on the next one."