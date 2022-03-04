GRTV News - Sony chief financial officer doesn't think it has enough IP

Sony's chief financial officer has stirred up a bit of controversy with a recent statement.
it's been a pretty hot day for news today, we've had Ben covering Warner Bros, seeing Hogwarts Legacy 2 as a high priority, we've had some other mentions, most recently Black Myth Wukong DLC was confirmed and so I was taking a look and I was like what do I want to cover today, what do I want to chat about for a few minutes and I thought this was a really interesting story because it seems to have people up in arms and it's basically an interview with the Financial Times from Sony's Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki who believes that the company doesn't have enough original IP as this is going to cause a lot of problems, but it seems that Totoki wasn't just talking about games, obviously people are going to talk about games because that's Sony Playstation is what the IP might be known for, but he says whether it's for games, films or anime we don't have that much IP that we fostered from the beginning, we're lacking the early phase of IP and that's an issue for us, he does note that he means basically that historically Sony's been a lot better at taking an already established IP and sort of giving it something a wider audience or finding an audience for it, like Sony for example did the Spider-Man movies way back when, Sony has used a lot of IP in that sort of way and we even saw it with the Spider-Man game, but the conversation that's obviously started has been around Playstation and Sony Playstation and the use of its IP because people have sort of looked at Totoki's statement and seen it as a bit of a blind one considering the fact that we have a lot of Playstation formerly exclusive IP that is just sitting on a shelf being filled with dust, stuff like Resistance, Killzone, Sly Cooper, all of which have not featured a main game for years now if not decades and it's starting people to question whether sort of Sony is in its right mind in a way when it's talking about this use of IP, I think that Sony does have a lot of IP that it can use, it's just whether it sees that IP is successful, we saw obviously a big fail of a launch of an IP in Concord's flop earlier this week and it seems like there's going to be a sort of discussion around whether new IP is a thing, I think to be honest you could fix the problem with IP by going back to your old IP, there's still loads of nostalgia for something like a Sly Cooper game and people would jump at the chance, with Astro Bot we see that people are already liking sort of platformers once more so yeah it's just up to Sony how they use their IP, not trying to get new stuff I think