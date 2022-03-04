GRTV News - Hogwarts Legacy 2 is a priority for Warner Bros.

The sequel is seemingly in production and coming in a few years.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to talk a little bit about one of the biggest games of last year and what the future holds for it. We haven't really heard anything significant about a follow up to Hogwarts Legacy just yet. They've been very, Warner Brothers have been very sort of careful about what they say about it. But when a game is as successful as Hogwarts Legacy is, you can pretty much be certain that there's going to be more or there's going to be further continuations of it. Now granted, in a way, Harry Potter Quidditch Champions, which came out this week, is kind of a follow up to it because it uses the same sort of art style and it's all connected using the same Harry Potter fan club things and lots of crossovers in regards to cosmetics and stuff. But as for like a full sequel to Hogwarts Legacy, Warner Brothers has now gone out and said that it is a priority for them. So let's take a look at this news piece and what's happening. So yeah, Hogwarts Legacy 2 is one of our biggest priorities, but it seems like we'll have to wait a couple of years for it. So it might not even be released this generation. So despite threats of boycotts and other similar things, Hogwarts Legacy became the best selling game of 2023. That there would be a sequel is obvious from the start and has since been more or less confirmed by Warner via interviews and job listings."
"Now Warner CFO Gunnar Videnfels has also confirmed in connection with Bank of America's 2024 Media Communications and Entertainment Conference that the game is on its way and also states that it has the highest possible priority. Obviously, a success at Hogwarts Legacy is one of the biggest priorities in a couple of years down the road, so there is certainly a significant growth contribution from that game's business in our strategic outlook here."
"Hogwarts Legacy never got any DLC, so one can assume the developers immediately started working on the sequel. Whether Warner intends to continue on the same path with a new single player adventure or intends to try to make something live service-wise out of it remains to be seen in a few years."
"will not make Hogwarts Legacy to a live service. It'll probably have a few more bits of paid elements to it in regards to cosmetics and whatnot, but I would assume it's going to retain the single player format. When you have a game like Hogwarts Legacy that sells unbelievable amount of copies as it did and becomes hugely successful, you know, one of the biggest games of the entire year competing with the actual titans like the EA Sports franchise, uh, EA Sports FC franchise, sorry, and Call of Duty, to then go and say we're going to make the next one live service despite the fact that you've had live service games the following year become absolute flops, it seems like a completely wild decision. Now granted, executives have done stranger things in the past, so it's not out of the question, but I would assume that Hogwarts Legacy 2 would probably kind of follow suit and be a single player adventure, hopefully. Um, the other interesting thing here is that we've seen or heard reports as of late that Warner Brothers has been, as part of cost cutting measures across the entire Warner Brothers sort of portfolio, has been looking to potentially shift their game developers, um, begging the question is what the future will hold for even studios like Netherrealm and the Mortal Kombat franchise and even player first games, player first games, I think they are, uh, the developers of multiverses, but if Hogwarts Legacy 2 is a priority at Warner, then surely this kind of rescinds that, that they're going to try and hold on to as few developers at the very least, the core developers most likely, uh, to continue, um, tapping into the space. Now, again, I don't know how, what exact, um, how much revenue exactly Hogwarts Legacy pulled in, but I would assume that the game probably cost a few hundred million, uh, dollars or pounds, whatever, to actually develop, and then it probably made over a billion dollars thanks to its rampant success. So to me, uh, Hogwarts Legacy was a huge, a huge boon for Warner and for them to, you know, they're going to want to capitalise that and I think we're going to see that in the, uh, in the coming years. Again, a game like this style, style and standard though is, is big and it's expensive and it's going to take a while, and let's say they did start work on the pre-production side of things, uh, as soon as possible, maybe even towards the end of development of Hogwarts Legacy, well, we won't be seeing this game for four, five years after Hogwarts Legacy debuted. So I, I don't know whether we'll see this game until the late 2020s, meaning it probably will be in a new generation of consoles."
"Uh, maybe they'll do some sort of cross-gen thing, who knows, but, uh, yeah, if you're looking forward to more Hogwarts Legacy content, I wouldn't hold your breath on it. I would assume that it's coming and it's coming as fast as they can possibly do it to a, you know, high quality standard, but I wouldn't say that it's going to be here anytime soon. So yeah, this has been this episode of GRTV News. I'll be back now tomorrow for the next and the final one of the week, so stay tuned for that. And yeah, otherwise, hope you enjoyed Thursday and I'll see you all on the next one."
"Take care, everyone."