Obsbot Meet 2 (Quick Look) - A Small But Mighty Webcam

Obsbot's latest webcam might be tiny, but it is capable of a great many things. 4K 30/1080p 60, AI integration, built-in microphones, and more make this mini webcam stand out.
"OZBOT Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.We took a look at an OZBOT webcam not too long ago and was incredibly surprised and impressed with the amount of technology crammed into a very small form factor frame. And even though the pricing was rather high, it was very easy to see how OZBOT has become quite a mainstay, particularly if you're not talking sort of live streaming, gaming live streamers, but more serious people that want webcams that do a whole host of different things."
"For one, just providing a very stable image which has a lot of automatic autofocus and framing options to make sure. But it's obviously also something that we were very interested in. This is the Meet 2. This is the smallest webcam that I think I've ever seen in my entire life. There is no cooling, at least from as far as I can see, and it is so much smaller than almost all regular webcams. Even the lens is incredibly small, but it's capable of big things. So first and foremost, in the box you do get this little regular stand-off basically, which tags, which ties directly magnetically to the camera body itself. But the cool thing is just basically what kind of resolutions are available in an ID in a frame that is this small. This is a 4k30 webcam, and it's also a 1080p60 webcam if that is what you want."
"Now you get an AI-powered webcam with this. Now AI is basically the buzzword of the last couple of years, and sometimes it means nothing.But with Ospot in general, they have a lot of experience with the little rotating webcams of utilizing a software suite, an AI basically, to both frame and autofocus depending what happens in the frame. And that is exactly what I think is going to go, is going to be the sort of the main hook of this once you plug it in. Now obviously we'll be following up with a full written review very soon, but this I think, I'm trusting Ospot on this one, that they know their framing, that they know their autofocus, and using their AI model to do that is probably going to be very nice. There is also microphones built in, you can basically see them, and there's multiple color options as well. And I'm sure you can put this standardized threading right here for a screw if you want to mount it basically. But it would look like the cutest thing ever to mount something like this, because this is like spy camera territory, maybe a spy camera in the 80s or something like that, but really, really compact. And another thing, it's very light as well, so if you don't trust the webcam of say your laptop, but you travel a lot, this would be something that would be so easy to bring, because this, and this, and a USB type-c cable, and you're done basically. So the pricing is not known currently, but we expect it to be around the 230-250 euro mark, which isn't cheap, but I would pay for something that's compact. For people that travel, people that need good webcams, but need them everywhere across the globe, this is it. Thank you so much for watching, see you on the next one."