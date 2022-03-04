Rumour: Nintendo Switch 2 to be unveiled this month

Can we finally stop speculating and get a look at the Nintendo Switch 2?
"It's the 4th of September today and I'm still talking about the Nintendo Switch 2 or any rumours of it. Well, we get new news on it and until it comes out, I'm going to be talking about it. And I'm probably going to be talking about it after it comes out because it's probably going to sell like hotcakes. But in any case, as lovely Alberto has reported on here, it is believed that we could have some rumours swirling about a Nintendo Switch 2 reveal this month. Of course, Tokyo Game Show is on the horizon. It's a big Japanese event."
"We know that Sony is planning some sort of PlayStation State of Play or it's rumoured that Sony are planning some sort of PlayStation State of Play in September as well. You'd imagine Nintendo is going to have something similar as well. But yeah, coming from GameIndustry.biz's Christopher Dring, we see that there are industry whispers around something Switch 2 related."
"So we've not yet seen the console, but we imagine as well that it is coming out sometime in 2025, at least in the first half of it. So that sort of means that Nintendo really kind of want to get a move on if they want to show off anything to do with this console within the months leading up to its release. It's September now. I believe it's going to be after April because I don't think it's coming out this financial year, the Switch 2, which is, you know, but I still think it's going to come out. I believe from what we've heard about this and from what I've reported on in the past, that it's going to be sometime in between sort of April and June, sort of that first half of the year, but the later first half of the year, if that makes sense. In any case, we don't really have much more than that to go off today as the Switch 2 itself remains very, very elusive, but I'm not sure what's going to happen with it. I think that Nintendo, I don't know if Nintendo will reveal it this month because I feel like Nintendo usually quite like to reveal something and then have it come out a couple of months down the line so the hype sort of remains consistent rather than say, hey, this is coming out within six to nine months and then maybe have a bit of hype drop off or, you know, announce it and then just go quiet for a bit."
"I don't think that's Nintendo's sort of style, although they have done that in the past with certain games. I mean, so we could see that, but I think maybe that if it's going to get revealed, it'll be revealed as sort of a big teaser, you know, sort of an outline of what the console looks like so that people can speculate even more. I'll probably do like ten more of these GRTV News videos on it, but in any case, I'm not really 100% on what that could be. When do you think the Switch 2 is going to be revealed? Do you think it's going to be called the Switch 2? I know we've talked about that before, but let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV News. Goodbye."