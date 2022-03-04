A dark medieval strategy RPG (Gamescom) - Interview with Virtual Alchemy about Band of Crusaders

We caught up with Dominik Sypnicki and Kamil Mickiewicz to learn more about their upcoming dark fantasy RPG based in a twisted and medieval version of Europe.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to Gamereactor.Today I'm standing here with a couple of the guys from Virtual Alchemy because they've just been showing me all about Band of Crusaders."
"This is a very new thing, it's been known for a while as a working codename project but now you're ready to actually start showing it off.So tell me, what is Band of Crusaders?Okay, we just announced last week, I guess, Band of Crusaders is a dark medieval low fantasy strategy RPG where player actually embodies a role of a Grandmaster of a knightly order in 1350 to lead Crusaders against demonic invasion in a setting of actual medieval Europe from that time."
"So yeah, that's your pitch in a nutshell. Dominik, would you like to add something to this?Yeah, what might be interesting for many players is that we're taking inspirations from two genres, both RTS and RPG, so lovers of both genres might find something for themselves in this game as well as the general world design that caters to those players who like some folklore inspirations, maybe even some dark biblical inspirations."
"I think they will find something for themselves as well.You guys are making quite a complex game here, it's part of the genre that you're developing a game for.What are you doing and what sort of processes are you putting in place to ensure that players don't feel overwhelmed by all the things that they're going to have to do?Actually, it's a very good question and the answer is not that simple."
"I think that the best way for us to introduce and encourage players to check on our game is to just show progressively more and more in the game and just talk about it, because the game is multi-layered, so we cannot say just, okay, we have this campaign map and it's simplified that way or another way."
"Also, we are very aware we do not make a game for everybody, everyone.That's an important caveat for us.We don't want to cater to all the audiences out there, you know, how usually modern gaming works these days."
"We know we are quite hardcore about our approach.We want to, you know, strike first and foremost the core communities of games like Battle Brothers, like Wartales or Mount & Blade Bannerlord.Those are like direct references, but also we bring our twist, as Dominic rightfully mentioned, from games like Dragon Age Origins, for example, of Pillars of Eternity or even StarCraft II, WarCraft III."
"Why I bring those examples?Because the combat system in our game is almost RTP, which is like real-time with pause, and I say almost because we don't have full pause.We actually have slow-motion mechanics."
"I might mention that one of the recent releases, I guess, that featured this particular mechanic is Aliens Dark Descent, if you guys are familiar with this one.It's like sci-fi, so different cup of tea, but they have slow-mo."
"Main difference between what we do and they have is that in their case, you control the whole squad at once.So, yeah, if you order to, you know, strike with a certain ability or whatever, the correct guy is being chosen and everything is like kind of homogenized, like automated."
"In our case, you have like RTS controls.You have control over individual units.So it plays more like, imagine WarCraft III, but you play only champions and not like the, you know, the trash guys."
"So that's it.I think it's fair to say that we're doing a game that is targeting some challenging experience.And because of that, we will address this primarily to the player base that is already there and has proven that they like this sort of games."
"Kamil mentioned Battle Brothers, War Tales, Mountain Blade as examples here.And it's fair to say that these games provide the player with a lot of player agency and freedom how they approach their playthrough.And we know that the players like it."
"So we want to provide as much freedom and as many systems and solutions that let the players experiment in different playthroughs, let the players express themselves and tackle the challenge that the game offers.Just to say that actually our mission as a company, we really believe in player expression."
"So for this first game and hopefully upcoming games, if you guys expose your interest in the game and let us continue what we do, this will be for sure very huge for us.Like player expression, this is your game, your play style."
"Do whatever you want, your build, do your stuff.So as a final question, we're all tight on time here at Gamescom, so we've got to bash these out as fast as we can sometimes.But as a final question, obviously it's very fresh."
"Project Morningstar, as it was formerly known, now Band of Crusaders.People are starting to learn about it.But what's one thing that both of you guys are really excited for players to experience for themselves when the game actually does debut?I would say a couple of things, but I will pick one of them."
"And I would say boss battles of archdemons, actually.So it's important to notice, we don't have just human versus human combat.We have our specific take on demons, we call them abominations.This very caters to the slow fantasy vibe where demons in our world do not come from some external dimension through portal or whatever."
"So even if you take D&D as an example, you can have like a cambion that is like wearing breastplate or sword or necklace.These are clearly man-made objects.And our demons are purely animalistic."
"They do not have those.They are amalgamations of parts of that human and animal body parts, whatever.So we strike this vibe, and archdemons follow it.But they are huge and more epic in scale."
"So they are inspired by biblical motifs, actually.Like Christian beliefs, referring to seven deadly sins.So each sin will have a form of archdemon.And I think this could be a blast for people to see, I guess."
"I would say the player joining and using the mechanic of NPC to NPC battles.So there is something in our game that allows the player to join battles that are taking place, either as a witness, bystander, or actually take part in them.What is interesting is that sometimes the player can join a battle where there are two enemy factions involved."
"And the player may actually take it to his or her advantage.Well, these are just a snippet of what's going to be in Band of Crusaders.Trust me, this is a very interesting game with lots of moving elements.You're definitely going to want to keep an eye on this one."
"It's very fresh, so don't expect it to be coming out any time soon.A lot of work to be done with the game, I assume.So stay tuned for more information on Band of Crusaders, of which you'll find it all on your local Game Rats region."
"Thanks for watching, guys."