GRTV News - Netflix seems to have handed Rian Johnson a blank cheque: Knives Out 3 budget claimed to be $210 million

Considering the first movie cost $40 million to make, it seems the budget has indeed ballooned.
"But without further ado, today we're talking about a movie specifically, one film specifically, Knives Out 3, Wake Up Deadman. Now, that film is going to be releasing on Netflix later this year and it seems it's going to have quite the budget as we've seen it absolutely balloon to $210 million. Has Netflix handed Ryan Johnson a blank cheque? Has he scammed them? I don't know. Either way, the first film was shot for $40 million, which sounds in today's terms like a bit of a bargain has been right here, but according to the insider Ian Snyder, Jeff Snyder, the latest film is $210 million, which is a sort of similar budget to things like, you know, big Marvel movies, huge blockbusters, things with a lot of CGI, so really it does beg the question of why the hell do you need to spend $210 million? It's not exactly like there's been a much bigger cast this time around, although perhaps now that Daniel Craig and people know the success of these movies, they can negotiate much better deals. Sorry, by the way, I said that this is going to be coming out later this year. It's actually going to be coming out next year for Netflix in 2025."
"It's also one of those that begs the question of how did Netflix measure how much they should spend on something like a Knives Out 3? Obviously, they would want to make Knives Out 3 because the other Knives Out films have been hugely successful. Obviously, the first Knives Out film was an Amazon movie, I believe, at least in the UK it premiered on Amazon because it was a COVID movie, and then the second film premiered on Netflix, The Glass Onion, and it did very, very well for Netflix. So, of course, they're going to want to make a third one. Rian Johnson seems really happy to make them. Daniel Craig seems to be having a lot of fun with them, and it seems like everyone's going to be making a lot of money from them."
"Now, the only question, as I say, is how does Netflix see whether that's going to be worth it? Does it need to stay at the top spot for weeks on end? Does it need to stay at the top spot for months on end for Netflix to be happy with how much money that it's made?I don't know. All I do know is that that is a lot of money to spend on any movie. I mean, June Part 2 didn't cost as much as Knives Out 3 to make. That is insane. Perhaps they're just paying everyone in the crew fairly as well, because usually you hear a lot of these horror stories about these movies that have $300 million budgets and, you know, $100 million goes on the actors and directors, and then the rest of it goes on special effects, and the people who actually make the special effects don't get paid that much."
"So, yeah, hopefully there's that. What do you think they're spending all the money on in Knives Out 3? I think it could be a Muppet version of the cast as well, but let me know all that and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Goodbye!"