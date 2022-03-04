Songs of Conquest on console? (Gamescom) - Interview with Lavapotion's Carl Toftfelt and Niklas Borglund

We caught up with the team behind Songs of Conquest to learn more about the upcoming console version of the game and also what else the developer has in store down the line.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to Gamereactor.You can probably infer where I am right now because, well, there's the Coffee Stain brand in there and also there's the wonderful Songs of Conquest logo behind us, the key art."
"Yeah, I'm here with a couple of the guys from Lavapotion. I'm here with Carl and Niklas.And there's a reason why we're meeting here at Gamescom, despite the fact that Songs of Conquest launched a few months ago at this point. In May, exactly.It's because Songs of Conquest is coming to consoles."
"So tell me a little bit about that. What's the sort of process that goes into turning this game that you developed for PC and bringing it to consoles?You know, a platform where there's only controllers and input.Well, yeah, I can go like this. It's such a huge, huge process."
"And initially I was really skeptical of actually doing it because who wants to play a strategy game on console?It just feels wrong to me. I'm just very much of a PC gamer.But just like, long story short, I was very, very wrong.Because when I actually sat down with it the first time and I grabbed the controller, I'm like, huh, this kind of makes sense. And then I was just like sitting back in the sofa."
"I'm like, hey, we have hot seat on this. Like, I could just sit down with a friend, grab like some popcorn or whatever and just like I play and then I'm like nibbling.And it's just like, OK, this is actually it was like the first time I started appreciating like first person shooters with controller. I'm like, hey, this is, huh."
"And as I said, I was just like super skeptical when we started out.And I'm not just like I can't stop praising it. It's just like...It works really well. And, you know, the things that we did, we tried to keep, you know, the game intact as it is. But the main points like where the UI is a bit too tiny for a gamepad and everything, we did a rework on those."
"So they work really well, like when you're switching out the troops, stuff like this.So it works well and you can see everything that happens on the screen.And we have large UI a little bit and bigger fonts and stuff like this.So it's readable."
"Yeah, I was just like talking about like how are we going to use the controls?Because I know like the first time I tried it, which is why I was just like, then I was just like, I'm not going to take a part of this.I'm going to bow out because the controls were kind of like funky."
"And now it's just it was sort of you get the feel of having a mouse now with the control and with the stick.It's very intuitive when we've done that.So, I mean, the problem with, you know, having it on PC and then converting it to gamepad and Xbox and PlayStation is that with a mouse you have a hover function."
"So how to solve that with the gamepad?So now we have a bit of a crosshair in the middle, but it works really well because we have the tooltip down in the middle.Yeah, so you get the same like hover function."
"So you can see all the information you need.And I suppose that's something that people often forget about when it comes to bringing a PC game to consoles.It's not just about the controller."
"It's about the fact that people play console games very differently.It's not in front of a monitor. You have a TV screen to worry about.I guess you mentioned there about that's font size and UI scaling, all that good stuff."
"Was any of the things that you figured out when you first sat down with the game in front of a TV and thought, maybe this needs to be changed as well?Yeah, I mean, we've gotten a lot of help from a studio also in Gothenburg called Bitwave that's done the majority of the port."
"So they have a lot of experience with that.So we've given them feedback as we go.Yeah, and just like as you say, when you sit down, I remember the first sessions when you sit down in front of a screen and you're just like, no, everything feels bad."
"And it's just like when you give that feedback, you're like, no, it doesn't.And then you can start breaking down.But it was mostly like UI, UX, and just like, are we going to have a crosshair? Is it going to be a dot?Are you going to flip to every different object?How are we going to move things?And so it's just like little feedback like that that just worked its way up to all of a sudden was just like, okay, yeah, this is 90% done."
"This is feeling really nice.It's a good loop process of feedback and them being really good.Yeah, because it's an information heavy game.It's like the biggest problem is how to give that information in a good manner to gamepad players, basically."
"So we did basically a test run with Steam Deck and gamepad support back in last November, I think it was.So we've gotten a lot of feedback on that and how to improve it so we can more easily bring it to consoles now."
"And I suppose the game launched, as we were talking about earlier, just earlier this year, but it's been in early access for a while.So with this console launch coming around, and it's come quite quickly all of a sudden, the announcement like, hey, it's coming to consoles."
"How long have you been working on the console version for then?Well, the Bitwave guys, they've been working on it for one and a half years.Yeah, two years.But they started out with the gamepad support and everything like that."
"So then they started bringing it over to Xbox and PlayStation and whatever requirements they have to bring it on consoles.So first of all, it was UI, UX, gamepad to just bring it on to the PC.Yeah, I think it just kind of started out by someone just like implementing a thing so that you could use a controller kind of for fun to see if it worked."
"And then we kind of like did, I can't even remember who did it.It was just like, and then that was just like part of this stuff.And then we just kept working on the game.And then someone, I think either in Alpha or early access somewhere, like tried it on Steam Deck."
"And they're like, hey, it works on Steam Deck.And we're like, right, it does.And then we started looking like, okay, we should actually support it and make it better."
"Then obviously, since we started working on that, we're like, I guess we should make consoles as well.That kind of like goes hand in hand.Yeah, because that is the biggest issue."
"I mean, bringing it on console, there's no, at least not Xbox and PlayStation, there's no performance issues there.If it works on a PC, it will work on an Xbox, and especially PlayStation 5."
"So the biggest thing is the UI, UX, gamepad, and making it feel right.You mentioned there's no sort of performance issues between moving it between PC and especially these sort of current gen consoles."
"But it works on a Steam Deck, which is a handheld device.What about, let's just say it, Nintendo Switch.What's the plan there?Is there a plan?There's a dream."
"To be honest, it's just like, we can't be like, yes, let's go.But that's like, we would like to make that work, of course.But it's just like, I can only say that as like me as a person, probably people at work are like, don't say that."
"We can't because that's, so it's like, it's a dream we have.We would love to be able to do it.Like that's pretty much all we can say about it.It's just like, it's something we would love to be able to do, and maybe we can, and maybe we can't."
"It's like, I would like that to happen.So when is Songs of Conquest coming to PlayStation and Xbox?What's the release plan there?Well, it is around the corner to say like, at least we're talking about Q3 this year."
"So we're basically just tying up the loose ends, trying to get the latest version on it because it will have cross-play with the PC versions and everything.So we need to time it really well with the patches on PC as well so everybody can play it."
"Actually, that brings me on to my final question.So what's next for Songs of Conquest after this?Well, I say after this.The PC version is here and it's still ongoing."
"Yeah, so we have like three things in the works.So we got like our first little, you could call it a mini DLC or a DLC.It's like a story-focused campaign coming with some new undead mechanics to some of our undead troops."
"And then after that, we're releasing another little mini DLC story thing.And after that, we're releasing the big thing that we call the expansion, which is like two new factions, huge campaign, new biomes, and pretty much just like 50% more of the game, which is what we're really excited about and what people are constantly asking about."
"And we're like, yes, we're working on it.It's just, yeah, we're doing it.So yeah, those are the big things that are coming.And they'll all be, when the console versions are here, they'll all be coming out at the same time?All the DLC, all the expansions and DLC, they're all going to be in parity?It will be a little bit of a delay on those just to get everything right technically."
"But yeah.Ish.Ish, yeah.Ish.There you have it, Songs of Conquest."
"It's coming to consoles, PlayStation, Xbox.Stay tuned for Nintendo Switch.Yeah, for more information on this, on the console versions, when they get a firm release date, and also on the future DLC and eventual expansion."
"Stay tuned to your local Game Reptor region for more.And otherwise, yeah, stay tuned for the next interview.Take care, everyone."