GRTV News - Will Josh Brolin be the next Green Lantern?

The actor is rumoured to have been offered the role in the Lanterns TV series.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV news. Today we have a rather unusual development actually to talk about. We've covered the DC Universe, or the upcoming DC Universe rather, a multitude of different times, largely talking about the upcoming Superman film, which James Gunn is directing, which is finished filming already, which is in post-production and gearing up for its premiere in mid or early July 2025. But the DC Universe has grand plans, particularly for this first sort of chapter of it that's known as Gods and Monsters, and one such thing that's going to be included in it is a TV series based on the Green Lantern Corp. Now it's going to be called Lanterns and well we haven't really heard much of any significance about that show yet, until, well recently actually, when a rumor came out revealing who may be being tapped to be playing one of the most iconic characters in the DC world entirely, Hal Jordan, aka Green Lantern, or you know, with how these superheroes work, one of the versions of Green Lantern. So anyway, let's dive on in and take a look at what's happening."
"So yes, a rumor. Josh Brolin has been offered the role of Green Lantern, specifically to become Hal Jordan.So James Gunn is hard at work trying to rebuild the DCU as best he can, and with the filming of the new Superman behind him, he's now said to be working hard on Peacemaker. Again, might add actually, because Peacemaker is going to be in its second season. But also the series Lanterns is in the starting blocks, which will be about the Green Lantern Corps, and it's now claimed that Gunn has found his leading man for it, namely Josh Brolin. According to podcaster Ian Schneider, the actor has been offered the role of Hal Jordan, i.e. Green Lantern, but whether the almost 60 year old actor will accept is of course another matter. Perhaps a younger talent would have been more appropriate."
"What do you think? Would Josh Brolin fit the role of Green Lantern, or is he too old?Now, I think it's a very interesting idea, this, because I think it kind of paints the picture of the DC Universe that James Gunn has been eyeing up here. Now, Superman is supposed to be based on the Superman sort of, I think it's called legacy comic, basically one where, spoiler alert, basically one where, spoiler alert, Superman is in his dying days. So, the fact that now they're casting a Green Lantern, or potentially looking to cast a Green Lantern that could, that is significantly older, and not necessarily set to go through a lifetime as the character, it kind of makes you wonder whether or not they're looking to do this sort of DC Universe of aging superheroes, bringing in a new sort of fresh blood, and then revolving around them."
"Now, that would be very interesting indeed, because it means that the DC Universe would eventually be carried forward by a bunch of heroes that people probably would less associate with DC, because they'll probably be looking at the sort of younger cast, the people that follow up to these sort of mainline tentpole figures."
"Don't know whether that'll be the case, but if you're going to cast a six-year-old man as one of the leading Green Lanterns, then all of a sudden you're already starting to ask the question of who's going to succeed him, because we're not talking about a younger actor here.Now, the Superman one is a bit different, obviously, because the actor playing Superman is not an old man. He's still very young in regards to sort of his career and whatnot, but that's the general plot we're expecting for that Superman film to cover. So, you're already questioning what's going to be the legacy of this upcoming Superman as well."
"It's all very interesting. We're starting to see the picture form for the DC Universe. We've already had an idea of what that picture would be, thanks to the various sort of reveals that they've said when they laid out the plans for Chapter One, including, might I add as well, buying into this trend, the Batman Brave and the Bold film, which is supposedly supposed to be picking up on a sort of older version of Batman. So, I think we're going to be seeing sort of aging superheroes passing the baton to younger folk. But again, let us know what you think about how the DC Universe is going to be shaped up. It's very James Gunn to do something like that, because he likes to focus on sort of niche and characters that you probably wouldn't be more familiar with, instead of, you know, building a universe around the sort of tentpole figures."
"You know, at the end of the day, James Gunn gave us the Suicide Squad, which is basically filled with heroes that people would largely not know. Guardians of the Galaxy, who are now iconic, but before James Gunn got his hands on them, were pretty much unknown.And then also Peacemaker, which is a character that people obviously know quite well now, but before James Gunn got his hand on them, was largely unknown. So yeah, let us know about it all below and what you think the plan is for the DC Universe. Do you think that he's going for this sort of aging route, passing the baton down, or do you think this is going to be something completely different? Tell me all about it in the comments. And otherwise, I'll see you all on the next year on TV News tomorrow. Take care, everyone."