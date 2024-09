Supermassive on living up to the Little Nightmares legacy (Gamescom) - Little Nightmares 3 interview with Coralie Feniello

We caught up with Coralie Feniello, a producer at Supermassive Games on the upcoming Little Nightmares 3 to learn more about the exciting threequel and what it has been like continuing such a beloved series, previously synonymous with Tarsier Studios.