GRTV News - Analyst believes Concord has sold only 25,000 units

Concord might be the biggest flop of the year.

Audio transcription

"Hello there, welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex covering the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, gear, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we've always got it here for you at GRTV News and in the world of Gamereactor Network, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for movie reviews, gaming reviews, gaming previews and so so so much more, but without further ado today, we're talking about the most beaten dead horse of August and will probably be the same in September, that's right, it's Concord and it seems according to an analyst that Concord might be the biggest flop of 2023 when it comes to game sales, it's believed that Concord may have only sold 25,000 units, now we're going to dig into the article here, according to Simon Carless, the co-author of the GameDiscover.co.uk newsletter which was reported by IGN, he believes that Concord's sales total up to 10,000 units on Steam and 15,000 on PlayStation, making a grand total of 25,000 units, that is insanely bad, although it does explain why we've not seen something like a post on social media like hey, thanks for 100,000 players on the opening weekend or hey, Concord's already reached a million players or Concord's already sold so many hundred thousands of copies or whatever, which usually you see nowadays, you see a lot of that stuff because a lot of games manage to draw in a lot of players, the problem with Concord seems to be that it just doesn't, it just didn't stand out in that live service market, the live service market is incredibly, incredibly tough to make waves in today and especially if you're charging money, you really need to make that money worthwhile, so there's no free to play in this, which means that people wouldn't even just try it out for a weekend to draw in lots of players, it's £35 and for that you just get the multiplayer experience which isn't great and it's why there's hundreds of people on it at a given time on Steam which might sound maybe like a lot, I don't think it does, I think most people now within the games industry know that any peak concurrent, excuse me, peak concurrent player count that sits in the hundreds rather than the thousands or the tens of thousands is really bad, I mean people think that Helldivers 2 has dropped off because it's got tens of thousands of players daily rather than hundreds of thousands, which yes is a drop from it's absolute peak but it's still a healthy live service game that has a consistent player base, but the problem with Concord is that it doesn't even have a tenth of that, so when you look at those numbers for Concord it just is clear that not many people are playing this and the 25,000 number seems insanely low but it doesn't necessarily surprise anyone. What do you think the main problems with Concord are? I know I've just sort of rambled a bit about it here but really the 25,000 thing is just the big hitter. Does this number surprise you? Do you think it should be played more? Do you think it should be played less? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, bye bye."

