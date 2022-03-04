GRTV News - Nintendo clarifies The Legend of Zelda lore

We finally know where Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom fit into the wider timeline.
One such thing is from Nintendo actually, talking about The Legend of Zelda. Now The Legend of Zelda is a long running series, a beloved series, but one that is a little bit convoluted to follow if you really sort of dig into the lore. There's been a lot of games over the years for The Legend of Zelda and they all take place on different timelines. This isn't just like, you know, they take place in different sort of periods of Hyrule's history. They take place in different timelines altogether.
"It's this weird, I won't say multiversal because I don't think it's to that extent, but this weird sort of confusing setup that Nintendo have created. Or maybe Nintendo hasn't created, maybe Nintendo has absolutely no interest whatsoever in developing a Legend of Zelda timeline, but people obviously want to tie these games together somehow and they create these sort of timelines and speak about it. But regardless of the way you look at it, Legend of Zelda's sort of narrative timeline is an absolute mess. And the big question as of late has been where does Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom fit into this? Well, it turns out they don't really. So let's dive on in and see why. So yeah, Nintendo has stepped in to determine The Legend of Zelda lore, Armistice, Peace at last. So put down the pitchforks and give each other a hug. The timeline wars are over at last for the Legend of Zelda fans, eagle-eyed attendees at Nintendo Live 2024 in Sydney notice a timeline on display officially made by Nintendo, which showed recent titles Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom is completely separate from older games. So you can all stop trying to figure out where they slot in and inevitably arguing in the process. So this is the timeline here. Wario64 has obviously snapped a picture of it from VOOX.net."
"I'm going to try and bring up the image real quick so that we have it in full display.So you can see obviously here's the timeline. We start with over here the creation Skyward Sword, the Sacred Realm of Seal, the establishment of Hyrule Kingdom, the Minish Cap, Four Swords, the Hyrulean Civil War, Ocarina of Time. And then this is when it starts getting a bit disgusting really because it splits off. So if the hero's defeated, you get the Imprisoning War, a link to the past Link's Awakening, the Legend of Zelda Oracle of Seasons and Oracle of Ages, a link between worlds, Triforce Heroes, the Era of Decline. Then we have the original Legend of Zelda and its sequel, Zelda to the Adventure of Link. Now if the hero is triumphant, we get the Child Era, which brings us to Majora's Mask, Twilight Princess, and Four Sword Adventures."
"If the hero is triumphant and we go to the Adult Era, then we get Hyrule is Sealed and then Flooded, which brings us to the Wind Waker, Phantom Hourglass, and then a new Hyrule Kingdom is founded, which gives us Spirit Tracks. Now, so all of these are connected in one ugly, confusing manner, but these two aren't. Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are both completely standalone games that exist on their own timeline. And the funny thing is as well, despite the fact that they are connected, for some reason Nintendo hasn't actually connected them in this bit here, which is just weird to me. Very weird. But yes, the point is that the Legend of Zelda timeline is weird. And now we know for a fact, anyone who has been wondering about it, that Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom do not connect to any of the other Zelda games."
"Now this has led to a bit of, not just confusion, but a bit of frustration, I think, among the fans because a lot of people are picking this apart even further because bringing it back to Age of Calamity, which doesn't even tie to Breath of the Wild, which makes people sort of question even this timeline and whether it's actually accurate. I personally think people are looking into this too much. I know people want things to be tied together because it makes it all like, so this story connects to this story and this story to this story, etc. But I think you're looking into this way too deep. I think Nintendo has no interest in making a coherent Zelda timeline. I think they just want to create adventures for people to enjoy. And that's what we're getting with these now because I think that the, I think Pandora's box is open, if you will, with Zelda. And I don't think it's ever going to fit back together. I don't think when you have multiple timelines of content like this, I don't think it ever pieces back together."
Do you think that Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom should connect to the Zelda timeline? Does it bother you that they don't? Does it bother you that the Zelda timeline is a mess?