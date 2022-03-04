English
GRTV News - Report: Black Myth: Wukong isn't on Xbox because of a Sony exclusivity deal

What's the real reason behind Black Myth: Wukong being delayed on Xbox?

Audio transcription

"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual covering the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider network as a whole, so if you like what you're seeing and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusive interviews and so so so much more, but without further ado today, a controversial one, because we're talking Black Myth Wukong, it is arguably the biggest game, well it is the biggest game of August, it's one of the biggest games of 2024 so far and yet it hasn't come to Xbox."

"Now initially there were expectations that the Xbox and specifically the Xbox Series S had put a pause on Wukong's development for the Xbox because it was sort of a technical issue, something like that, however, as of last night, reports from Forbes, IGN and Windows Central's Jess Corden came through basically stating that there wasn't a tech issue and that there's been a sort of somewhat secret exclusivity deal with Sony. Now we know that exclusivity deals go on, I mean you know, just to think of an example, Indiana Jones is going to come out on Xbox this year and then on PlayStation it's going to come out in Spring next year for example. So these things are nothing new, but usually we know about them, usually we know, hey this is going to be on PlayStation for a little bit and then it'll move on to Xbox. It's also available on PC, which means that it's sort of an interesting case really because technically if you are playing as a Windows gamer you still have access to this game, but you don't if you're an Xbox player. So, we don't know how long Sony has this exclusivity deal for, so we don't know whether it's a matter of weeks or months when we'll see Black Myth Wukong on Xbox, but it certainly hasn't hurt the popularity of the game. There were millions of players on day one, two million concurrent players, battering the records of Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077 and Baldur's Gate 3, which seemed like old timers beforehand, but yeah, this single player action game has just proven to be a monster of a hit, and yet it still hasn't been brought to Xbox. It does beg the question of how many of these deals do go on behind the scenes and why did this happen?
Once again, we're not fully confirmed because Sony and Game Science have yet to comment on this, but it is entirely possible that this has been the case with several reputable outlets reporting on it. And it does slightly make more sense than the technology not being there for the Xbox Series X or S because we are seeing other games come out on that platform at the same time, but in any case, it's certainly interesting and it makes you wonder a bit about, are there still, because this is quite old school this, for some deals to go on behind the scenes that even the press don't really hear about until the game's already out. So, yeah, how long do you think that Black Myth Wukong is going to stay an exclusive for Sony and PC? Do you think it's a secret exclusivity deal? Do you think the Xbox just can't handle the tech? Whatever you think, let me know all that and more and I'll see you next week for some more TRTV news. Goodbye!"

