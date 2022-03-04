Honeycomb: The World Beyond (Gameplay) - Developing new species on Sota7

We play through a portion of the upcoming survival-sandbox game during our time in Germany for Gamescom.
"Islands used to sound different.Whispering wind and rustling grass.I've only ever heard them on recordings.The planet has been slowly wasting away for generations."
"In the end, we became prisoners of our arcs.My brother was obsessed with the old world, a world where we lived in nature.I promised I'd do my best to bring it back.I was working hard to get into the labs."
"That's when the news about Operation Honeycomb broke out.Could we find salvation in the stars?Vital signs stable.Did I ever see the Earth covered in green?Damn! Ow."
"Oh, my head.There should be some painkillers around here.Now, that feels much better.So, uh, what's going on?Where am I?Welcome to Operation Honeycomb."
"Thank you for a chance to play your part in saving our cradle.The fate of humanity rests in your hands, scientist.Time to get to work and find the cheat code to hack the ecosystem.Unpacking database, please stand by."
"Oh, right.I really need to wake up.Is this what space travel is supposed to feel like?My word.What is this place?Watch out for symptoms of post-stasis sickness."
"Gentle physical activity is advised after a long medically-induced sleep.Collecting new plant and ore samples will let me adapt my blueprint database to local resources.Take advantage of your assisting team, huh?So, where is everybody?I guess I'll just keep busy while I wait for them, then."
"Won't hurt to get the basics out of the way.I'll need proper tools to collect resources.Hm. I should probably craft them out of something durable.Titanium would be ideal."
"I'll need to find a source of water.Can't drink straight from the river on an alien planet.A juicy plant should do the trick for now.I'll need to find a source of water."
"Can't drink straight from the river on an alien planet.A juicy plant should do the trick for now.A juicy plant should do the trick for now.A juicy plant should do the trick for now."
"A juicy plant should do the trick for now.A juicy plant should do the trick for now.A juicy plant should do the trick for now.A juicy plant should do the trick for now."
"A juicy plant should do the trick for now.A juicy plant should do the trick for now.A juicy plant should do the trick for now.The base will need electricity. I should build some solar panels."
"I'll need some obsidian for the carbon fibers for sure.IVS, do you have any idea where I could find some obsidian around here?Indicators show the highest probability of volcanic rock presence in a coastal area to the west. Generating relevant compass marker. Caution, low marker accuracy."
"Wow. Well, I'll have to do with what's available."