English
Follow us
Gamereactor
Videos
Control 2
HQ

GRTV News - Control and Alan Wake to be adapted into film and TV

With Annapurna set to help fund Control 2.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.
Today we're going to be talking about something that I think a lot of people would have been hoping was going to happen, but probably would be a little bit surprised that it's finally happening."

"It's about Remedy. Now Remedy Entertainment do some incredible things.
They've got some incredible projects lined up in the future.
And well, being one studio doing so many different things, they need a little bit of help.
And they've now signed a strategic agreement with Annapurna, a different publisher, to help Remedy do the things they need to do and also to help them expand into new mediums."

"So I'm not going to talk any more about it. I'm not going to allude any more about it.
We're going to dive straight to the news piece. We'll talk more about it afterwards.
So, yes, Remedy signs a strategic agreement with Annapurna to bring Alan Wake and Control to the big screen TV and beyond.
They will also self-publish Control 2. So in a surprising and welcome turn of events, Remedy Entertainment has signed a landmark deal with Annapurna to co-finance Control 2 and launch this and the Alan Wake franchise into film, television and beyond."

"Does that mean space? The metaverse? Different dimension? Who knows?
This deal will give Remedy the financial and creative autonomy to make the Control 2 they want and maintain full control over its development, as well as announcing that they will be self-publishing themselves.
Creative director Sam Lake commented on the following."

"I'm absolutely thrilled, yes, by this opportunity to expand the story of Alan Wake and our whole Remedy connected universe to mediums beyond games and to build all of this in close collaboration, games, film, TV and other mediums as well as one unified vision.
I trust Annapurna are the perfect partner for us to make this dream come true.
The way we tell stories is changing, said Annapurna CEO Megan Ellison."

"Today, people fall in love with characters and universes, not formats.
And we're excited to leverage Remedy's beloved immersive narratives in these new universes.
So, yeah, Remedy is going to be launching Alan Wake and Control 2, well Control as a whole, into different mediums.
So that's going to be movies, TV and it says and beyond."

"And when it says beyond, I know it could be anything, but I would assume we're talking things like maybe podcasts, books, comic books, any other ways to sort of branch out and explore the multimedia format.
Otherwise, for Control 2, yes, Annapurna will be co-financing the game.
They'll be helping fund it. It's going to be expensive."

"You know, I think looking at Alan Wake 2, you can sort of infer what the future is going to look like for the Remedy games and how they're going to be sort of structured and built. And they're very premium.
So it means Control 2 is going to cost a lot of money to make.
And I think Remedy aren't so worried about how long it takes to recoup the costs."

"They're just, you know, it's just about getting and putting down the money in the first place.
Annapurna is coming along. They're going to help co-fund it.
And then they're also going to help them do additional things in regards to exploring the multimedia format.
What Annapurna won't be doing is actually publishing Control 2."

"Remedy is going to be doing that in-house like they did with Alan Wake 2.
So not really a huge change there. It's just more, you know, Annapurna is coming along to help in the places where Remedy need a partner more so than anything by the looks of things.
But again, as we know more about this and how this will work, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated."

"While Control 2 is probably going to be the next thing we see from Remedy, it's still seemingly a few years out, a couple of years at least, I would assume.
And they also have a variety of other projects in the works as well.
So there's a lot of things coming from Remedy in the video game sector."

"As for movies and TV, this seems to be an announcement that they're doing it.
So it's not like, you know, we've already written a script and we're ready to go.
This is going to be, we're probably going to be a few years away from seeing anything significant in how they're going to approach a multimedia format."

"But again, as we know all about this information, as more comes out, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated.
So keep an eye on your local Game Reactor region.
Otherwise, this has been the last GeoTV News of the week for me.
So I'll see you all on Monday for the next one."

"So I hope you enjoy your Friday, enjoy your weekend.
And yeah, I'll see you all on the other side.
Take care, everyone."

GRTV News

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Agatha All Along | Revealed | Disney+

Agatha All Along | Revealed | Disney+
Marvel Entertainment - Celebrating 85 Years of Marvel

Marvel Entertainment - Celebrating 85 Years of Marvel
Bad Genius - Official Trailer

Bad Genius - Official Trailer
Winner - Official Trailer

Winner - Official Trailer
Nobody Wants This - Official Trailer

Nobody Wants This - Official Trailer
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl - Norbot Teaser

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl - Norbot Teaser
Outer Banks: Season 4 - Official Teaser Trailer

Outer Banks: Season 4 - Official Teaser Trailer
Mafia Wars Official Trailer (2024)

Mafia Wars Official Trailer (2024)
The Six Triple Eight | First Look | Netflix

The Six Triple Eight | First Look | Netflix
Never Let Go - Official Trailer

Never Let Go - Official Trailer
Terrifier 3 - Official Trailer

Terrifier 3 - Official Trailer
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 - Official Trailer

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 - Official Trailer
More

Trailers

Call of Duty: Warzone - New Resurgence Map: Area 99 Flythrough

Call of Duty: Warzone - New Resurgence Map: Area 99 Flythrough
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions - Gameplay Walkthrough Launch Trailer

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions - Gameplay Walkthrough Launch Trailer
Croc: Legend Of The Gobbo's - HD Remaster Trailer

Croc: Legend Of The Gobbo's - HD Remaster Trailer
Metaphor: ReFantazio - World Tour

Metaphor: ReFantazio - World Tour
Gori: Cuddly Carnage - Launch Trailer

Gori: Cuddly Carnage - Launch Trailer
Meet Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro With Gemini

Meet Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro With Gemini
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - The Angels Of Death

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - The Angels Of Death
Astrobotanica - Announcement Trailer

Astrobotanica - Announcement Trailer
City 20 - Early Access Launch Date Trailer

City 20 - Early Access Launch Date Trailer
Razer Wolverine V3 Pro - For the Pro

Razer Wolverine V3 Pro - For the Pro
Shadow of the Ninja Reborn - Demo and Pre-order Trailer (Nintendo Switch)

Shadow of the Ninja Reborn - Demo and Pre-order Trailer (Nintendo Switch)
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - First Look Gameplay

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - First Look Gameplay
More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More