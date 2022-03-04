GRTV News - Control and Alan Wake to be adapted into film and TV

With Annapurna set to help fund Control 2.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking about something that I think a lot of people would have been hoping was going to happen, but probably would be a little bit surprised that it's finally happening."
"It's about Remedy. Now Remedy Entertainment do some incredible things.They've got some incredible projects lined up in the future.And well, being one studio doing so many different things, they need a little bit of help.And they've now signed a strategic agreement with Annapurna, a different publisher, to help Remedy do the things they need to do and also to help them expand into new mediums."
"So I'm not going to talk any more about it. I'm not going to allude any more about it.We're going to dive straight to the news piece. We'll talk more about it afterwards.So, yes, Remedy signs a strategic agreement with Annapurna to bring Alan Wake and Control to the big screen TV and beyond.They will also self-publish Control 2. So in a surprising and welcome turn of events, Remedy Entertainment has signed a landmark deal with Annapurna to co-finance Control 2 and launch this and the Alan Wake franchise into film, television and beyond."
"Does that mean space? The metaverse? Different dimension? Who knows?This deal will give Remedy the financial and creative autonomy to make the Control 2 they want and maintain full control over its development, as well as announcing that they will be self-publishing themselves.Creative director Sam Lake commented on the following."
"I'm absolutely thrilled, yes, by this opportunity to expand the story of Alan Wake and our whole Remedy connected universe to mediums beyond games and to build all of this in close collaboration, games, film, TV and other mediums as well as one unified vision.I trust Annapurna are the perfect partner for us to make this dream come true.The way we tell stories is changing, said Annapurna CEO Megan Ellison."
"Today, people fall in love with characters and universes, not formats.And we're excited to leverage Remedy's beloved immersive narratives in these new universes.So, yeah, Remedy is going to be launching Alan Wake and Control 2, well Control as a whole, into different mediums.So that's going to be movies, TV and it says and beyond."
"And when it says beyond, I know it could be anything, but I would assume we're talking things like maybe podcasts, books, comic books, any other ways to sort of branch out and explore the multimedia format.Otherwise, for Control 2, yes, Annapurna will be co-financing the game.They'll be helping fund it. It's going to be expensive."
"You know, I think looking at Alan Wake 2, you can sort of infer what the future is going to look like for the Remedy games and how they're going to be sort of structured and built. And they're very premium.So it means Control 2 is going to cost a lot of money to make.And I think Remedy aren't so worried about how long it takes to recoup the costs."
"They're just, you know, it's just about getting and putting down the money in the first place.Annapurna is coming along. They're going to help co-fund it.And then they're also going to help them do additional things in regards to exploring the multimedia format.What Annapurna won't be doing is actually publishing Control 2."
"Remedy is going to be doing that in-house like they did with Alan Wake 2.So not really a huge change there. It's just more, you know, Annapurna is coming along to help in the places where Remedy need a partner more so than anything by the looks of things.But again, as we know more about this and how this will work, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated."
"While Control 2 is probably going to be the next thing we see from Remedy, it's still seemingly a few years out, a couple of years at least, I would assume.And they also have a variety of other projects in the works as well.So there's a lot of things coming from Remedy in the video game sector."
"As for movies and TV, this seems to be an announcement that they're doing it.So it's not like, you know, we've already written a script and we're ready to go.This is going to be, we're probably going to be a few years away from seeing anything significant in how they're going to approach a multimedia format."
