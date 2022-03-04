GRTV News - Report: PS5 Pro design details and reveal window leak

Do we know what the PS5 Pro will look like?
"We are talking the PS5 Pro, it has felt like this year has been dominated by speculation around two bits of hardware, the Nintendo Switch 2 or the Switch Successor or whatever it's going to be called, please call it the Super Nintendo Switch, that would just be really cool, and the PS5 Pro because although there's been nothing official confirmed about the PS5 Pro, we have heard a lot of rumours about it and essentially it does feel like Sony is going to go in on this mid-gen console, they did it last time with the PS4 Pro and so it would make sense. As we see here, the DEA Labs user, DeaLabs, I always call it DEA Labs, purely from Breaking Bad experience, but Bill Bill Coon, who is usually a sort of person who very reliably leaks information from Sony, in the past they've leaked a lot of stuff about the upcoming PlayStation Premium games, PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra Plus games and anything like that basically. So yeah, we're pretty sure that this is, although take your pinch of salt, usually they're quite on it when it comes to this stuff."
"So the details, essentially we don't have sort of specs on how it will perform, but we do have specifications on what it might look like. The drawing isn't here as that is the DEA Labs sort of drawing, but essentially imagine the PS5 slim as you can see below just a tad thicker with three lines on the side instead of two. It looks much more bulky at the top as it slims down and then just sort of stays down, not like a sort of hourglass that I did there. In any case, it seems like it's going to be designed more to stay upright."
"We're not sure on a disk drive at the minute as well. While it would make sense to have a disk drive in this machine as a lot of people still use disks, considering the future is going more and more digital it would make sense, but then again we would expect a larger SSD than something like 500GB on this Pro model if they were going to go without a disk for it and easier access for your own SSDs to be installed, because we know we can install our own SSDs on PS5s, but it probably should be a bit easier for someone with a PS5 Pro to be able to do so. Just maybe something that would make that a bit more. That's jumping more into speculation at the minute though, because as I say we are expecting some sort of reveal according to Bill Wilcoon in early September, so that's not too far away. September starts at the end of the week, we know that there might also be a PlayStation State of Play coming at the end of that month as well, so perhaps they'll match up nicely."