Forging a Bold New Future (Gamescom 24) - Monster Hunter Wilds Interview

During Gamescom this year, we got to sit down with game director Yuya Tokuda, producer Ryozo Tsujimoto, and executive and art director Kaname Fujioka about all things Monster Hunter Wilds.
"We're at Gamescom 2024 in Germany and it's so nice to see you guys. We met at the Summer Game Fest. This is the first time fans and press got their hands on Monster Hunter Wilds. So thank you so much for joining us. First and foremost I have to ask you, what's the feedback you're getting from people who have already played the game? I couldn't play in LA, I couldn't play here in Germany, but what's the feedback you're getting from those who have been so lucky to play the game?As you said, this is the first hands-on we've had for the game here at Gamescom in Germany."
"I've seen that some fans have been queuing for several hours in order to play the game, so sorry you have to wait, but I really hope that people are enjoying their time with the game.I've heard great feedback so far. We've had so many great reactions from everyone who's tried out our show floor demo. I'm going to go back to Japan and bring all that feedback and all that passion that I've experienced here from the fans. When I let the wider development team know about that, I think it's really going to motivate them to keep going on this final stretch of development."
"That's so nice. One specific piece of feedback that I got is that it's a more accessible game. That I got from my colleague who has been playing from Monster Hunter Reactor and also from other fans. How do you balance that?For the game to be more accessible for newcomers or for me, myself, I haven't been playing since Monster Hunter 3, I think. How do you balance that with the more hardcore approach for hardcore fans?I always try and balance any new feature that's being added to the game in terms of not making it strictly for just the existing hardcore Monster Hunter fans, and not making it something that's only useful to beginners."
"So, for instance, the new focus mode that we've added, it's something that you can use as an extra tool in your tool set if you're a hardcore user, or if you're a beginner and you're just finding it more difficult to get a handle on the action and on positioning, then focus mode is a really useful way for you to aim your attacks correctly. So I think anytime we challenge ourselves and we kind of push the experience further, I always make sure that we simulate in our minds how's it going to affect every kind of player that we have."
"You guys had this spectacular trailer during the opening night live. We were there in the audience and I loved this crazy red plant flower thing. I guess that's a new creature. What's the name and what does it do?The monster that we revealed in the new trailer that you saw is called Lalabarina. As you said, it's a really unique looking creature."
"The first time in a while we've had a sort of spider-like monster return.It lives in the Scarlet Forest, which has got this red water everywhere in it.So I thought, I'll make the creature design tie in with the ecosystem.So it actually spins red webs, which are really creepy, and as you saw, it has a kind of rose-like structure on its body from where it shoots the webs."
"So I think it's a really interesting, unique design and it also blends in really well with the area in which it lives.It is interesting and creepy, I have to say.Another design decision that you guys made this time around is to allow both female and male armor and that's been very well welcomed by the community."
"So what can you tell us about this decision, the why's and how did you guys work on that to happen?We've always had different variations in the armor, whether it be from the blade weapons and the gunner armor being separate in older games or a general division between male and female armor for the different types of hunter avatar."
"And we've leaned into more classical archetypes of the male armor being sturdier and stronger and then the female armor being more feminine.But I think we've heard a lot of people say that they want to choose the armor that they want to put on their hunter regardless of which kind of hunter they've created and so many players have given that feedback and I think that in general we understand now that just because a player made a male or female hunter doesn't mean they always want to have one type of armor on them."
"So we just decided we'll give you guys the choice and the freedom to put whichever armor you want on your hunter.So we hope you enjoy that and you find freedom.Choice is always good and speaking about the cutters themselves, the hunters and as final question, I see much more emotion into their faces."
"You guys have worked a lot for them to express much more than before.Is that because you want to convey more feelings?Is that because the story is more important this time around?Is that because the food is so delicious that they have to show it in their faces?Part of the reason is because we've pushed the boundaries so far in terms of graphical expression of the monsters and the environments that we want to make sure that the hunter characters are living up to that standard of realism in terms of their expression and details."
"The other is that for the first time ever the hunter characters actually speak.They have dialogue lines localized in voice recordings.So if they're going to talk, they're going to have to speak."
"So if they're going to take part in the story more expressively and more interactively, it just made sense to us that they would also be able to be more expressive in their facial expressions.Nice, nice."
"Okay, Monster Hunter Wilds is to release in 2025.We don't have a specific date yet.Would you like to share what's left to do?How do you feel at this point in time with the project and what's left to do before the game releases with fans?There are still some things left to finish up before we release the game."
"But this was the first ever time that anyone outside the company has played the game, starting only yesterday.So I think we've got a lot of feedback to take on board.We'll be able to check out reactions from both press and players at this event."
"And as I said before, I'm not just going to bring that back to motivate the team and make them feel happy and excited.But it's a lot for us to do.And to see what we can do to polish up the game in the last phase of development and make sure we can bring the best possible experience to you."
"Because the scale of the game is just so much bigger now, and the volume of content is so much larger, that just brings a larger amount of development work for us to finalize the game to the level of quality that we're happy with."
"All right.And I have to say, it looks great.And it's always nice to see you.Safe travels.Bye."
