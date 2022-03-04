GRTV News - Marathon's director has been fired from Bungie

After reports of inappropriate behaviour surfaced.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Late yesterday a couple of really interesting things happened in the gaming space. There was a big Call of Duty Next event, so if you're excited for the upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops 6, be sure to go and check all that out. Loads of gameplay, loads of information, loads of good stuff about the upcoming title, including things that we haven't really seen yet, such as a look at the upcoming Warzone content. On top of that, The Witcher 4 was confirmed to be soon entering full production, which is a big milestone because it means the pre-production phase is almost over and the proper work is beginning on the game, meaning in a couple of years we're probably going to start seeing bits of it. But that's not what we're going to be talking about today, because instead I'm going to be talking about Bungie. Now I love Bungie as a developer and I love the work they've done on Destiny, but the last few years has been rough to be a Bungie fan and rough to be someone who talks about and supports this developer so much, because we've seen a lot of inappropriate things happen at the developer. Lots of very frustrating news stories breaking about the way that Bungie has been operated and managed. It's led to decisions happening and things happening in its games that haven't necessarily proved those games to be as successful and financially stable as we would have hoped they'd be. But Bungie keeps moving forward, there's going to most likely be more Destiny content in the future and it also has another project in the works as well, with that being Marathon. Although Marathon looks like it has the odds stacked against it already because its game director has been fired from Bungie after reports surfaced about said individual being wrapped up in inappropriate behaviour with the female staffers at the company. So let's dive on in, it's going to be a challenging one to say the least, so let's take a look at it. Marathon's director fired after inappropriate behaviour and things are not looking bright for the game at the moment. So yes, just over two years ago Sony bought the former Microsoft owned Bungie, which was given a lot of autonomy within the company. Shortly after a new Marathon was announced and Bungie seemed to be a huge addition for Sony. Then Destiny's problems began to mount with leaders defecting in droves and according to consistent reports, a very bad atmosphere. While financial estimates were falling, well failing sorry, the last year has seen mostly negative reports about Bungie so it's perhaps not surprising that it's now time for not one but two strikes. Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier reports that at least eight female Bungie employees have now reported Marathon director Chris Barrett for inappropriate behaviour including calling lower level female employees attractive, asked them to play truth or dare, made references to his wealth and power within the studio suggesting that he could help advance their careers. This has now led to Barrett being fired. As if it wasn't bad enough that Marathon has lost its director, the admittedly reliable journalist Tom Henderson writes on social media that Marathon is so cooked and says he's heard more and thus one can assume that the whole project might be in danger. We're keeping our fingers crossed that Bungie and Sony can sort all this out already but seemingly not looking bright. Now the thing to take from it is that Marathon, we've already seen a fair bit about it right, so it's not exactly, it's not, it's not that the game is miles away. You know, The Witcher 4 for example as we talked about earlier is definitely closer to being ready than Marathon is. Sorry, it's definitely further away from being ready than Marathon is. So you know this isn't a game that we're talking about that is miles away. It's closer than many would probably assume at this point. But yeah, it's lost its game director. Various other reports at Bungie do not exactly put this game in a particularly comforting and promising light. It's difficult to remain positive about the things happening at Bungie when it seems like such a problematic place to work at and to support at the moment. You know, you hear all these really disappointing reports coming out, constant layoffs because of the way that Destiny is not necessarily performing as financially impressively as it used to. So it's a very difficult time for Bungie clearly and you have to wonder what will happen with Marathon. You know, we haven't seen anything significant since it was basically announced last, was it June?During the PlayStation showcase? Might have been August. And yeah, we haven't seen anything significant since then. So it's been like a year and Marathon has just sort of faded from existence a little bit. So a lot of big question marks about this game, what the future holds for Bungie. I would say that there's certain parts of Bungie that are too big to fail, like Destiny, for example. It might not be performing as financially stably as it used to, but it's still a hugely popular game with a massive following. And I would assume that, never mind Bungie, but Sony, considering they bought Bungie, has no intentions to let Destiny go anytime soon. But Marathon, on the other hand, is a new IP. It's a fresh IP. Well, not a fresh IP, actually. It's an old IP that's coming back. But you have to wonder whether this is going to be the investment that Bungie needs right now. So stay tuned and wait for more information about Marathon. But yeah, definitely these latest developments do not exactly paint the game in a very good light. But yeah, let's know what you think about it. Are you concerned about Bungie? Concerned about Marathon? Tell us all about in the comments below. Otherwise, stay tuned for tomorrow for the last GRT News of the week. Take care, everyone."